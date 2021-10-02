Always sophisticated and stylish: 9 outfits in which Nicole Kidman shone on the carpet over the past 30 years

Nicole Kidman is not only a talented actress, but also an incredibly beautiful woman with sophisticated taste. For many ladies, she is a real style icon. We recall the most spectacular images of beauty.

Lemon dress

In this outfit, she appeared on March 24, 1997 at the ceremony of presenting the prestigious film awards “Oscar”. Nicole was accompanied by the then husband, actor Tom Cruise. But if he chose a traditional pantsuit, then Kidman eclipsed everyone present with her stunning bodycon dress.

Sheer dress

In a brilliant, in the truest sense of the word, Nicole’s dress appeared at the Metropolitan Museum on April 28, 2003. The outfit from “Gucci” is very seductive, by the way, because of the translucent inserts. From jewelry, the actress chose diamond earrings.

Blue dress

And this is an outfit from the Chanel fashion house. As we can see, Nicole loves tight dresses that emphasize her chiseled figure. In this way, the star could be seen on February 29, 2004 at the Oscar ceremony.

Lady in Red

One of Nicole’s most spectacular outings took place on February 25, 2007, also at the Oscars. The actress shocked everyone in a red dress with a train. This outfit is from Balenciaga. It is surprising that five years ago, in an interview, a celebrity admitted about the ambiguous attitude of journalists to this dress. The photographers did not like it, as it merged with the red carpet.

Socialite

In this outfit, Nicole arrived at the Flemington Racetrack in Switzerland on November 3, 2012. This image was chosen for a reason, because this is approximately how ladies who came to the races should dress up according to the dress code. A hat is a must-have accessory.

Bird dress

On November 22, 2015, at the Evening Standard Theater Awards at the Old Vic Theater, the actress appeared in a dress by Alexander McQueen. It is relatively austere, but of unusual design – with a beautiful bird in front.

Dress with butterflies

On April 3, 2016, in such a dress from Alexander McQueen, the actress appeared at one of the music awards. On the one hand, there is a business-style outfit, but on the other, the image is more romantic and frivolous due to translucent inserts and decor in the form of butterflies.

Slit dress

On December 11, 2016 at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Nicole decided to come in a black dress without decor. An interesting design came out due to the top and skirt with a deep cut. Jewelry – earrings, rings and bracelet.

All in green

On January 29, 2017, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a celebrity dressed in an outfit with sequins and green feathers. This dress is from the Gucci brand.