Amber Heard may be fired from Warner Bros. “Aquaman 2”

Hollywood Film Studio Warner Bros. may terminate Amber Heard’s contract and fire her from Aquaman 2 prior to filming. However, the reason for this will not be the protest action of Johnny Depp fans, who called for the removal of the actress from the set, but a failed medical examination.

Anonymous sources spread a rumor on the Web that Amber Heard was unable to undergo a medical examination. Her contract states that before filming, she must be in great shape, but this is the point she violated. Now her place can be taken by Emilia Clarke, who has already played alongside Jason Momoa, who is the leading actor in Aquaman, in the TV series Game of Thrones.

The actress has already commented on these rumors. According to Amber Heard, movie studios are not guided by paid messages on the Web when casting actors, since they have no real basis. The celebrity admitted that the filming of the sequel should start in 2022, so she is looking forward to them. In the original film, Amber Heard played Aquaman’s wife Meru.

Source: riafan.ru