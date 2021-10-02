Amber Heard will not be punished for defaming Johnny Depp: attorney’s statement

Last Friday, at a closed session in Virginia, a judge granted a petition by actress Amber Heard’s lawyers to reject Depp’s libel and perjury suit by the actress. This is reported by local media with reference to official sources of the US judicial authorities and the press service of law enforcement agencies. Moreover, it is clarified that even if Johnny Depp’s ex-wife lied, she would not be punished for it. Amber’s lawyer explained to reporters why:

The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and is long overdue. Therefore, any investigation and accusation, and even more so a sentence with a fine or imprisonment, is impossible, – Elaine Bredehof told the publication Radar Online. Recall that in mid-April at the disposal of the Daily Mail was a video from the body cameras of police officers from Los Angeles, who were the first on call to arrive at the apartment of the star spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It was after this incident that Hurd filed for divorce in May 2016. There were no traces of the pogrom or the consequences of the fight in the video, although Amber later publicly stated that her husband not only raised his hand at her, beat her, threw the phone in her face, but also staged a pogrom – broke all the windows and poured red wine on the walls. Proof of how the media and fans of Amber decided was the bruise on the actress’s face, with which she appeared in front of reporters a few days after the divorce was announced to make the first indictment against Depp.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman expressed confidence that the new video testifies to the lies of the ex-wife of his ward and confirms the innocence of the 57-year-old actor. For perjury, Ambert Heard was facing a real trial of up to four years in prison. However, the Los Angeles police did not even consider such a case, despite a lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp.

After a divorce in 2017 and loud statements from his ex-wife, Johnny Depp remained silent for a long time until he filed a libel suit. The reason was the publication in the newspaper The Sun in 2018 with the headline “How can JK Rowling be” sincerely happy “with the participation of Johnny Depp, who is beating his wife, in the new film of the Fantastic Beasts series, in which the actor was called” the man who beats his wife. ” The actor demanded a rebuttal and financial compensation.However, Johnny Depp lost both the first trial and the subsequent appeal.High Court judge Andrew Nichol refused to satisfy the star’s lawsuit and found him guilty of physical abuse of ex-wife Amber Heard in 12 of 14 cases, about which said the actress, stating that “Hurd’s accusations are mostly true.” At the same time, the actor said more than once that he never raised his hand against women.

I am from a southern family, and my mother from the very birth instilled in me a rule: you will be a southern gentleman, or they will drive this norm of behavior into you. Even as a child, chivalry was an extremely important quality for me, and as old-fashioned as it may seem, I still take it very seriously. Straightforwardness, dignity, honesty and respect for women were the qualities of a gentleman and qualities that I have always had to have. As a person of this culture, I feel that this is a strong and central part of my moral code. I would never hit a woman under any circumstances, at any time. I find it just incredible, and it will never happen, – said Depp in court.

The scandalous divorce and the subsequent litigation had an extremely negative impact on Johnny Depp’s career. For example, Warner Bros. refused to film Depp in the sequel “Fantastic Beasts”, transferring his place in Mads Mikkelsen, and later Netflix removed all projects with Depp from its library. And recently it became known that Heard’s agents are negotiating with Warner Bros. to give her a role in Fantastic Beasts.