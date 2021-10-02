Amber Heard will star in Aquaman 2 despite protests from viewers

American actress Amber Heard will star in the second part of the film “Aquaman” despite the protests of fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who demanded to remove her from the role of Mera. The celebrity posted on Instagram a photo with a welcome card from the film’s director James Wang.

“Amber, welcome back to Atlantis,” the postcard says.

According to the portal We Got This Covered, fans of the DC Cinematic Universe called for a boycott of the picture due to the participation of the artist. They launched the corresponding hashtag # boycottaquaman2 on Twitter and accused the creators of the project of ignoring negative news about Amber Heard.

In 2019, Johnny Depp fans created a petition demanding that his ex-wife be deprived of her role in Aquaman 2. Fans noted that while living together, the actress repeatedly used violence against her husband. The petition has now collected over 1.8 million signatures.