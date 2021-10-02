Amber Heard will star in Aquaman 2 despite protests from viewers

American actress Amber Heard will star in the second part of the film “Aquaman” despite the protests of fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who demanded to remove her from the role of Mera. The celebrity posted on Instagram a photo with a welcome card from the film’s director James Wang.
“Amber, welcome back to Atlantis,” the postcard says.
According to the portal We Got This Covered, fans of the DC Cinematic Universe called for a boycott of the picture due to the participation of the artist. They launched the corresponding hashtag # boycottaquaman2 on Twitter and accused the creators of the project of ignoring negative news about Amber Heard.
In 2019, Johnny Depp fans created a petition demanding that his ex-wife be deprived of her role in Aquaman 2. Fans noted that while living together, the actress repeatedly used violence against her husband. The petition has now collected over 1.8 million signatures.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015, but their marriage broke up a year later. Depp later sued his ex-wife and demanded $ 50 million for an article in which she calls herself a victim of domestic violence. The actor stressed that her statement is slander. In February 2020, a conversation between the stars was leaked to the network, during which the actress confessed to beating her ex-husband.