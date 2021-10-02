American presenter Ellen DeGeneres decided to close her talk show

https://ria.ru/20210513/degeneres-1732086557.html
One of the most recognizable personalities of American television, presenter Ellen DeGeneres decided that the upcoming season of her talk show will be the last
MOSCOW, May 12 – RIA Novosti. One of the most recognizable personalities of American television, presenter Ellen DeGeneres has decided that the upcoming season of her talk show will be the last. She announced this to her staff on Tuesday, and on Thursday she intends to discuss the news on her show with another well-known host, Oprah Winfrey. Last year, BuzzFeed published articles in which anonymous employees accused DeGeneres of a toxic workplace atmosphere, as well as dealing with racism and intimidation. After that, the presenter apologized and promised to make this workplace a place where “everyone will be treated with respect.”
