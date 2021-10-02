American woman to play English princess: “Twilight” star will “shine” in the role of the late Diana Spencer | news

Kristen Stewart, whose work includes “Still Alice”, “Personal Shopper”, and “Twilight” – perhaps her most famous role, in 2012 by Forbes magazine was named the highest paid actress. In 2015, she became the first American actress to be awarded the French Cesar Prize (Best Supporting Actress in the drama Sils Maria). The filming of the film, directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain, was announced back in June 2020, however, there have been very few details about the work on the tape since that moment.

And finally, the first shot with Kristen Stewart as the Princess of Wales has been published, in which the actress looks stunningly like Diana Spencer. The film, as meduza relishes the details, takes place during Christmas 1991, which the royal family traditionally celebrates at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It was at this time that Diana decides to divorce Prince Charles (in the film he was played by Jack Farthing).

Spencer will premiere very soon on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival. In the US, the tape will be released on November 5. In other countries, the dates of the premieres have not yet been announced, writes ID.