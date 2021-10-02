An insider told how Jennifer Lopez planned to inform everyone about the affair with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez / Ben Affleck

The epic reunion of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 48-year-old Ben Affleck, who in the early 2000s were one of the brightest couples in Western show business, is overgrown with new details.

Insiders of the Page Six publication claim that the singer wanted to publicly talk about the renewal of the affair with the actor on her Instagram. According to the publication, Ben and Jennifer got together a little before Affleck was first spotted at Lopez’s house in Los Angeles. That is, their romance began just a few days after Lopez and her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez announced their separation.

Ben was spending time at her house and she was planning to announce that they are back together on Instagram.

– shared the source.

However, while Lopez was gathering her thoughts, she was outstripped by the paparazzi and journalists, who spread the news about the renewal of the couple’s romance.

Since then, the couple has maintained a wait-and-see attitude and remains silent.

For now, they just go with the flow and make plans to see each other as often as possible. They still have something to discuss before they announce the romance publicly. It is quite obvious that they again fell very deeply in love with each other, but they do not want to be under pressure again and jinx their relationship,

– the insider shared the other day.

Despite the work schedules, the lovers practically do not part – so, Affleck went to Miami for his beloved, where they spent several days together, and now it was Jen’s turn to follow him to Los Angeles.

They are the kind of people who don’t like being alone. She really likes Ben and they have a long history

– said the insider.

Nevertheless, he makes hints of an affair with Affleck Lopez. The other day she liked a post on Instagram, which she seems to have tried on for herself.

There is nothing more beautiful than seeing someone who is unlucky in a relationship finally love the right person.

