Angelina Jolie again accused Brad Pitt of violence and sued

The loud story around the once “most beautiful couple in Hollywood” Pitt and Jolie seems to be ready to go on a new round.

Let’s remind. The actors announced their engagement in the spring of 2012 – after seven years of relationship, in August 2014 they got married officially, and in September 2016 Jolie filed for divorce, accusing her husband of being a “dangerous father” and trying to in particular, raise a hand to their eldest adopted son.

The media launched a whistle carriage, while the ex-couple began a harassing child custody trial: Pitt insisted on a 50/50 format.

On April 12, 2019, the artists finally divorced, after which information began to flow that a common language had been found and things seemed to settle down.

But no! According to The Blast, Jolie again accuses her ex-husband of domestic violence. And I am ready to call their children as witnesses. This follows from the legal documents at the disposal of the publication – they contain the testimony of the children of the actors. Including minors.

At the same time, Maddox, Zakhara and Pax are already adults and can testify on their own, while in order to call Shiloh and the twins Knox and Vivienne as witnesses, permission from both parents is required.

Whether the minor children of Pitt and Jolie will be allowed to testify at the trial will be decided in the near future by the judge in charge of their case, informs the resource.