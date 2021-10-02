Angelina Jolie became an ambassador of the program “From women to bees” :: Life :: RBC Style

The program “From Women to Bees” will help women entrepreneurs in the field of beekeeping to gain professional knowledge and experience

The Women for Bees program was launched by Guerlain and UNESCO with the support of Angelina Jolie and is planned for five years. The course starts on June 21 at the French Observatory of Apiology (OFA) in the Saint-Baume Massif in Provence. Trainings will be held on the territory of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, for example in Ile-e-Mer d’Iroise (France), Sila (Italy), Central Balkans (Bulgaria), Kafa (Ethiopia), Volcans (Rwanda). Beekeepers from different countries, including Russia, Ethiopia and Cambodia, will take part in the program.

© press service

The organizers plan to train 50 women within five years, Guerlain said in a press release. Every year, the participants will undergo a 30-day training, during which they will receive basic theoretical and practical knowledge in all areas of beekeeping and learn how to manage a professional apiary.

“When women acquire skills and knowledge, their vocation is to help educate other people,” comments Angelina Jolie on the project. – I will be delighted to meet women from all over the world taking part in this program. I look forward to getting to know them and learning about their culture, their environment, and also about bees. I hope the training will strengthen the independence and economic position of women. ”

© press service

The goal of the “From Women to Bees” program is to empower women with professional knowledge and provide them with stable jobs, as beekeeping can be a lifesaver in poor rural areas. With its help, you can provide income to residents of those areas where agricultural production is poorly developed.

After completing the course, the participants will know exactly how to support their bee colonies, become not only professional entrepreneurs-beekeepers, but also members of an international network of women-beekeepers. They will be able to share their knowledge and experience and train others.

© press service

In addition, the From Women to Bees program plans to build 2,500 hives by 2025 and bring 125 million bees to 25 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

The French brand Guerlain was founded in 1828 and has been inspired by nature since its early days. Bees and beekeeping have a special place in the history of the company. The bee is featured on many of Guerlain’s products and fragrances, while the Abeille Royale limited edition bee collection is entirely based on honey and royal jelly. Caring for nature has been on the brand’s list of priorities for the past 14 years. The five-year program “From Women to Bees” is part of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) partnership with LVMH, which includes the Guerlain brand. The company supports the scientific intergovernmental program of UNESCO, which is aimed at preserving biodiversity, as well as supporting environmental, social and economic projects for sustainable development.

Actress Angelina Jolie became a UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2001. Among her many initiatives is the Maddox Foundation, one of her adopted sons. Since 2004, the foundation has been working in Cambodia for the benefit of the local community and the environment of one of the areas most affected by the civil war in this country, where the actress owns a house.

The collaboration between Guerlain and Angelina Jolie began in 2017, when the actress became the face of Mon Guerlain, which was advertised in Cambodia. Jolie supports local people and, in addition to programs in health, education, agriculture and women’s empowerment, organizes training for farmers to help them make the most of their livestock, land and resources.