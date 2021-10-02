Angelina Jolie: children at risk – Russian Athens

“Millions of children are at risk,” Angelina Jolie tells TIME. “And we’re not doing enough to protect them,” said the famous American charity actress.

“Now we have to show our humanity collectively,” said the actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. “Investing in a stable and secure world starts with protecting children,” she said.

“What would you do to protect a child?” Angelina Jolie begins the interview with this question.

“I met a resident of Afghanistan who was beaten and tortured by the Taliban because he insisted that his daughters had the right to go to school. I met a Congolese girl in Tanzania whose parents were killed when they prevented the militants from entering their home so their children could escape through the back door. Upon reaching a safe place, the girl was so shocked by the tragedy that had happened to her family that it was difficult for her to hand her brother over to the volunteer rescuers. “She wanted to keep him to herself and protect him with every possible effort in her frail body,” says Jolie, adding, “My friend lost her parents in a violent conflict in Cambodia. She grew up without them, but remembers everything they sacrificed for her, and how much they loved her. “

These children often know the value of life, because the people closest to them were ready to fight and even die for them.

“Is there a more important gift for a child than loving him? Or, on the contrary, is there anything worse than when adults or the world in general treat children as if their life and body do not matter? ” – the actress asks.

72 million children live next to armed groups

Jolie cites a report from the humanitarian organization Save the Children, which warns that 72 million minors live next to armed groups that have sexually abused them in the past year, including rape, sexual harassment and more.

“These facts are unbearable, they are difficult to read, and it may be difficult for some to realize that this may actually be happening,” continues Angelina Jolie. “We have known about these crimes for decades, but they continue,” she adds.

According to new data from the Save the Children report, the number of minors at risk of sexual violence in conflict is nearly ten times higher than in 1990. “Children are still the targets of conflict. They are still kidnapped, held as sex slaves, recruited and forced into prostitution, ”says Jolie.

“We need to protect these children! Show them that society takes responsibility seriously when their rights are violated, even during military conflicts, Jolie said. “Although children make up 40% of the world’s displaced people, funding for UN protection programs is less than 1.5% of all humanitarian funding.”

“Now we have to show our humanity collectively. A stable and secure world starts with protecting children, ”the actress summed up her speech.