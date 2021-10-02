Angelina Jolie flew to Washington to participate in the discussion of an important bill

Angelina Jolie is known not only as a Hollywood star, but also as an active public figure. Therefore, it is not surprising that the purpose of the visit of the 46-year-old star to Washington is of a business nature. Jolie flew to the US capital to discuss the future of the violence against women law with local officials.

Before meeting the Senator, Jolie went to Capitol Hill. Here, the actress personally thanked the police officers who defended the seat of the US Congress on January 6, when citizens dissatisfied with the results of the presidential election broke into the building, rioted and disrupted the joint session of the Congress. One of the official witnesses to the January events was police officer Harry Dunn, who testified. It was with him that Angelina Jolie took a photo for memory. The snapshot appeared on the Twiiter account of NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin.

Angelina Jolie greeted several of the officers who defended the Capitol on January 6, including Harry Dunn. She thanked him for his service, – the journalist signed the photo.

Angelina Jolie and Police Officer Harry Dunn

For a business outing, Angelina chose a strict total black look appropriate for the occasion – a pencil skirt, a fitted jacket, a top, pumps and a bag of the same color.

After meeting with police officers, Jolie discussed the law on violence against women with Senator Chuck Schumer. As you know, Jolie is an ardent fighter for women’s rights around the world. Having recently registered on Instagram, Angelina announced the release of her book on the topic. The joint literary work of the actress, non-governmental organization Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Buuren is entitled “Know and Claim Your Rights” and is intended for a young audience.