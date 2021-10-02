https://ria.ru/20210203/jolie-1595679349.html

Angelina Jolie said that her son communicates in Russian

2021-02-03T11: 03

MOSCOW, February 3 – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie, in an interview with the journalist of the British version of Vogue magazine, talked about raising children, and also shared her thoughts about what awaits the younger generation in the future. The Oscar winner, who is raising six children between the ages of 12 and 19, said she has “high hopes” for young people, but sees “how much pressure they feel compared to us in their years.” also admitted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, their lives do not stand still. For example, her son Pax has entered the senior year, and her daughter Zakhara is about to get a driver’s license. Angelina Jolie, who now lives with her children in Los Angeles (USA), described a typical day in her family. “I never knew how to sit still. Despite the fact that I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined it’s like traveling somewhere in the jungle. I couldn’t imagine it in the usual sense of the word. So I feel that I lack some skills to be a traditional housewife. I cope with worries because the children help me. Without them I have nothing would have worked, “Jolie admitted.

