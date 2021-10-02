Angelina Jolie said that her son communicates in Russian

https://ria.ru/20210203/jolie-1595679349.html
MOSCOW, February 3 – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie, in an interview with the journalist of the British version of Vogue magazine, talked about raising children, and also shared her thoughts about what awaits the younger generation in the future. The Oscar winner, who is raising six children between the ages of 12 and 19, said she has “high hopes” for young people, but sees “how much pressure they feel compared to us in their years.” also admitted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, their lives do not stand still. For example, her son Pax has entered the senior year, and her daughter Zakhara is about to get a driver’s license. Angelina Jolie, who now lives with her children in Los Angeles (USA), described a typical day in her family. “I never knew how to sit still. Despite the fact that I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined it’s like traveling somewhere in the jungle. I couldn’t imagine it in the usual sense of the word. So I feel that I lack some skills to be a traditional housewife. I cope with worries because the children help me. Without them I have nothing would have worked, “Jolie admitted.
The Oscar winner, who is raising six children between the ages of 12 and 19, said she has “high hopes” for young people, but sees “how much pressure they feel compared to us in their years.”
“They are overwhelmed with a lot of information from which we were protected. But I see how Mad (Maddox is the eldest adopted son of Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt. – Ed.) On the Internet talking to someone Russian or Korean. Or how Shi (Shiloh is the eldest biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt. – Ed.) greets her friends from Namibia. I see that there is a new way of communication, through which young people communicate and get to know each other about a friend on a global scale. I think after a while they will also begin to solve our problems, “- said Jolie.
The actress also admitted that despite the coronavirus pandemic, their lives do not stand still. For example, her son Pax has entered the senior year, and her daughter Zakhara is about to get a driver’s license.
Angelina Jolie, who now lives with her children in Los Angeles (USA), described a typical day in her family.
“I never knew how to sit still. Despite the fact that I wanted to have many children and be a mother, I always imagined it as a journey somewhere in the jungle. I could not imagine it in the usual sense of the word. Therefore, I feel that I I lack some skills to be a traditional housewife. I cope with worries, because the children help me. Without them, I would not have succeeded, “Jolie admitted.
