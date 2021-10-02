https://ria.ru/20210211/jolie-1596971046.html

Angelina’s daughter Jolie has abandoned her father’s surname

Angelina Jolie’s daughter refused her father’s surname – Russia news today

Angelina’s daughter Jolie has abandoned her father’s surname

The media learned that Shiloh, the 14-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, removed her father’s last name from her secret social media profile, according to the Mirror. RIA Novosti, 12.02.2021

2021-02-11T15: 34

2021-02-11T15: 34

2021-02-12T12: 14

showbiz

angelina jolie (voight)

brad pitt (william bradley)

stars

celebrities

divorce

USA

Los Angeles

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156224/83/1562248372_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_027a15d9c145b6a8f85800e5d1b45148.jpg

MOSCOW, 11 Feb – RIA Novosti. The media learned that Shiloh, the 14-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, removed her father’s last name from her secret social media profile, according to the Mirror. The reason for this decision was not specified. But as the source told the publication, for the Oscar winner it will be a “blow” even if Shiloh did not want to offend him. It is believed that it was with her that the actor developed the closest relationship. According to the Mirror, now all six children of the couple (adopted – Maddox, Zakhara, Pax and relatives – Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne) live with Angelina in her mansion in Los Angeles (USA) and, reportedly, regularly see Brad (He also has real estate in this city. – Ed.). Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly ten years of relationship

https://ria.ru/20210203/jolie-1595679349.html

USA

Los Angeles

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156224/83/1562248372_341-0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54b6be477aecc43bc7b6f6e758f72ba4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

angelina jolie (voight), brad pitt (william bradley), stars, celebrities, divorce, usa, los angeles