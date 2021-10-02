https://ria.ru/20210211/jolie-1596971046.html
Angelina’s daughter Jolie has abandoned her father’s surname
The media learned that Shiloh, the 14-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, removed her father’s last name from her secret social media profile, according to the Mirror. RIA Novosti, 12.02.2021
MOSCOW, 11 Feb – RIA Novosti. The media learned that Shiloh, the 14-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, removed her father’s last name from her secret social media profile, according to the Mirror. The reason for this decision was not specified. But as the source told the publication, for the Oscar winner it will be a “blow” even if Shiloh did not want to offend him. It is believed that it was with her that the actor developed the closest relationship. According to the Mirror, now all six children of the couple (adopted – Maddox, Zakhara, Pax and relatives – Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne) live with Angelina in her mansion in Los Angeles (USA) and, reportedly, regularly see Brad (He also has real estate in this city. – Ed.). Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly ten years of relationship
