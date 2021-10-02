https://ria.ru/20201023/grande-1581166871.html

Ariana Grande became the President of the United States in the video for a new song

2020-10-23T13: 06

culture

USA

Ariana Grande

culture News

music

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Ariana Grande has released a new single “Positions” and posted a video for it on the web, in which the president of the United States plays. In the first five hours, he scored more than five million views. The singer promised fans at the beginning of the week that the new track will be released on October 23. “Positions” is the lead single of her upcoming studio album (sixth in a row). At the beginning of the month, the singer clarified that it will be released in October. Other details about the project have not yet been reported. Ariana Grande’s previous album “Thank U, Next” was released in 2019.

USA

2020

news

ru-RU

usa, ariana grande, culture news, music