Ariana Grande donated money to hundreds of children in Manchester, where there was a terrorist attack

Recently, singer Ariana Grande decided to become Secret Santa. She presented the young patients of the Royal Children’s Hospital in Manchester with coupons for £ 100 (about 10 thousand rubles). Kids will be able to use these certificates to pay for purchases on Amazon.

Ariana Grande made the gift anonymously. However, the clinic staff told the patients from whom they received the generous gifts.

Recall that on May 22, 2017, Ariana Grande performed at the Manchester Arena in Manchester. It turned out that there was a suicide bomber among the spectators in the hall. He used an explosive device. The explosion killed 22 people, more than 100 people were injured.

Ariana Grande took this tragedy to heart. A few days after the terrorist attack, the singer again came to Manchester and gave a charity concert. All the proceeds from this event, the star sent to the treatment of victims of the terrorist attack.

The singer’s representatives have repeatedly noted that it is still difficult for Ariana Grande to talk about this event. The singer admits that she will never forget that terrible day and will do everything possible to help the city.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Anna Skvortsova