Ariana Grande was attacked with a knife: the star went to court – novosti-shou-biznesa

The famous American singer Ariana Grande suffered because of the stalker who pursued her. This became known from court documents, to which the press subsequently obtained access.

Ariana Grande was attacked

For about 7 months, 23-year-old Aaron Brown pursued the performer. And on September 9, he broke into her house with a hunting knife.

Ariana’s guards tried to ask the man to leave the house, but he became aggressive and began to threaten the artist with murder.

Grande went to court to get a restraining order for the abuser to approach her.

I want to be safe. I also want my family to be safe. I am afraid that without a forbidden order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and try to physically harm me or my family members,

– said the celebrity.

The police officer also went to court. The statement states that he is worried that Brown may be released from prison and that he will be able to pursue the singer again.

