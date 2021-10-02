Atletico – Barcelona, ​​October 2, 2021, prediction and bet on the Spanish Championship match, live broadcast, watch

The Catalans have gotten 0-6 in two Champions League matches, Koeman is on the verge of being fired.

On October 2, the match of the eighth round of the Spanish championship Atletico Madrid – Barcelona will take place. The game starts at 22:00 Moscow time. Bookmakers have already given a prediction, they consider the hosts to be the favorites: you can bet on Atletico Madrid in bookmakers with a coefficient of 1.98. The success of Barcelona is estimated by experts at 4.35. Draw bets are accepted for 3.70.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Atletico – Barcelona on October 2, 2021

Bookmakers are not sure that the match Atletico Madrid – Barcelona will be effective: total over 2.5 goals goes for 2.10, and total under 2.5 goals – for 1.90. If the home team scores, the odds will play 1.21. The guests’ goal is available at bookmakers with the odds of 1.52. You can bet on “both will score” for 1.85.

Analysis and prediction of the match of the 8th round of the championship of Spain “Atlético” Madrid – “Barcelona” (02.10.2021)

Lionel Messi left Spain after Cristiano Ronaldo with a difference of three years. However, La Liga is still full of sensations and dramatic plots that are fun to watch. On October 2, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, one of the most high-profile confrontations between the Atletico Madrid – Barcelona championship will take place. The beginning is at 22:00 Moscow time.





“Tractor” – “Vanguard”. Bob Hartley will close the attack of Chelyabinsk

After seven rounds, Madrid occupies the fourth line in the Spanish championship standings, gaining 14 points. The gap from the leader is small, only three points. However, there is a difficult calendar ahead, plus, undoubtedly, it exerts its pressure on Diego Simeone’s wards to participate in European competitions.

After the return of Antoine Griezmann, there was uncertainty in the attacking line, they began to score less. In the last three rounds, Examples drew with Athletic Bilbao (0: 0), defeated Getafe (2: 1) and lost to Alaves (0: 1), which is in the penultimate place and has only this victory.

Things are not going well in the Champions League either. At first they failed to beat Porto (0: 0), and in the second round they barely defeated the Italian Milan (2: 1). The Italians spent most of the game in the minority due to the careless play of Frank Kessier, who received a not so obvious removal in the 29th minute.





CSKA – Krasnodar. There is an Anton Zabolotny for every John Cordoba!

However, Barcelona is even less impressive. Last season, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, Ronald Koeman’s ward managed to win the third position in the Spanish Championship. Now, despite the efforts of Memphis Depay and the returned Ansu Fati, they occupy the sixth line.

The media are in full swing discussing the likely dismissal of Kuman from the post of head coach of the Catalans. Not surprising. In the last three games they have beaten only Levante (3: 0), which is in 17th position in the standings and is an outright outsider.

And it’s better not to remember the draws with Granada (1: 1) and Cadiz (0: 0). At the same time, the blue garnet seriously risk being left without the Champions League playoffs. In two rounds, they suffered two crushing defeats: from the German “Bavaria” (0: 3) and the Portuguese “Benfica” (0: 3). The situation is not pleasant.

We do not believe in the success of Ronald Koeman and in the battle against Atlético, who, under the leadership of Diego Simeone, have been demonstrating disciplined play for many years. So far, not everything is as good as last season, but in defense, at least, it is reliable. A misfire with “Alaves” is not taken into account, for sure Madrid were preparing for the Champions League.





Dynamo – Wings of the Soviets. Sandro Schwartz will get close to Zenit

Yes, in some places the implementation of the moments is lame, but for Diego Simeone this is a completely solvable task. Moreover, Griezmann and Suarez are fine, and for them it will be a special attitude. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, is extremely insecure. The team is used to having a leader in the roster, leading it, but at the moment there is none. This is probably Kuman’s last match in Spain.

Forecast and bets on the match Atletico Madrid – Barcelona October 2, 2021

Barcelona and Ronald Koeman are in dire straits. The team demonstrates a weak game, and the coach is in the balance of dismissal. The second devastating defeat in the Champions League in a row speaks volumes. Atlético has also slowed down compared to last season, but a strong-willed victory over Milan will surely raise the spirits of Diego Simeone’s charges.

Bid: Atletico Madrid win 1.98.

Even more predictions for the match Atletico – Barcelona…