Atletico – Barcelona, ​​prediction and bet on the La Liga match on October 2, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – October 1, 2021

In the central match of the 8th round of the Spanish Championship, Atlético and Barcelona will meet. The poster is loud, but there is almost no intrigue. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the Atlético-Barcelona match start and where to watch the meeting

The match of the 8th round of La Liga “Atlético” – “Barcelona” will take place on Saturday, October 2, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The beginning is at 22:00 (Moscow time). Juan Martinez Munuera was appointed as the chief arbiter of the meeting. You can watch the game live on the OKKO streaming platform.

Odds of the bookmakers for the match Atletico – Barcelona

BETCITY analysts are confident that Atlético will win. The odds for a Madrid win is 1.92, for a draw – 3.50, and you can bet on a win for the Catalans with odds of 4.30. It is free to make a prediction for the Atlético-Barcelona match. BETCITY gives up to three free bets of 500 rubles for registration in the mobile application.

Before the match

Remembering the last matches of Barcelona is somehow even painful. Especially hard for Catalan fans are going through the start in the Champions League. For two matches – 0 shots on target and, accordingly, 0 goals with 6 conceded. Bayern Munich and Benfica just mocked Barcelona by defeating them with a score of 0: 3. Who would have thought that the main outsider of the group would not be Dynamo, but the former club of Lionel Messi.

Return to La Liga as if nothing had happened will not work. After all, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez have already gathered there to arrange a cruel reception for Ronald Koeman. Both recently played for Barça, both left the team with a scandal, both want Catalan blood. In the middle of the week, Madrid sentenced Milan in the Champions League: Antoine Griezmann equalized in the end, and Luis Suarez snatched the victory for Atlético in the seventh stoppage minute.

“Mattress makers” are aimed only at winning, and the point is not only in the principled meetings with Barcelona. In the last round, Atlético missed points, sensationally losing to Alaves. Due to the defeat, Simeone’s club gave way to Real Sociedad and Sevilla, leaving the top-3 zone. It’s time to catch up, the Spanish champion shouldn’t fall to the middle of the standings.

Prediction for the match “Atletico” – “Barcelona”

The case when you can confidently bet on the result. Atlético and Barcelona are now teams from different worlds. Kuman simply does not have forwards of the level of Griezmann and Suarez, just as there is no whole team. And Luis and Antoine are eager to deal with Barcelona for all their grievances, and the next match is perfect for this purpose.

Our prediction for the match Atletico – Barcelona: Atletico win, odds – 1.92.

Make a prediction for a match with a welcome bonus of up to 10,000 rubles.