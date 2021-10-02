Atletico Madrid – Barcelona, ​​match of the 8th round of the championship of Spain: forecast, live broadcast, where to watch, statistics

Ronald Koeman, who is almost directly escorted by journalists to press conferences, is preparing half-alive Barcelona to go to Atlético for a life match, although he himself will not lead the team due to disqualification.

Who will watch the match on TV

The “Indians” infirmary is almost empty: Mateus Cunya will not play for sure due to muscle injury, and Kiran Trippier is in doubt – he has ankle problems.

Barcelona have more problems: offside Sergio Aguero (calves), Alejandro Balde (back), Martin Braithwaite (knee), Moussa Vag (tendon), Usmane Dembele (knee). Pedri, 18, returned to Benfica, but missed training on Friday due to health problems, so it is not obvious that he will be playing Atlético. Plus – Ronald Koeman will not be on the bench.

Pedri, Barcelona Photo: Getty Images

The form

Both teams are far from stable, but Atlético is doing a little better. The last round defeat from the outsider Alaves looks like a thorn in the eye, but then Simeone’s team beat Milan away in the Champions League.

After the starting victory over the strong Sociedad, Barcelona beat only very modest Getafe and Levante. Things are going nowhere worse in the Champions League: the Catalans have nothing to catch in the match against Bayern, but 0-3 from Benfica last Wednesday is a failure without any reservations.

Face to face

Atlético have not lost in their last three matches against Barcelona in La Liga (1 wins, 2 draws). The “Indians” gave a steeper series only in 2004-06 (3 wins, 2 draws).

At the same time, Atlético have beaten Barcelona only once in their last 11 home games: just in the last meeting in November 2020. And the last time the Indians beat Barça at home at least two times in a row more than ten years ago: three matches from March 2008 to February 2010.

Barcelona have not lost even once in the starting six rounds of La Liga (3 wins, 3 draws) only for the second time in the last six years (6 wins in the 2017/18 season).

Luis Suarez has scored 30 of 31 opponents in La Liga. And only “Barsa” (1 match), his ex, he has not yet upset.

Jan Oblak could become the first goalkeeper to dry Barcelona in three consecutive La Liga games in the 21st century.

Jan Oblak Photo: Getty Images

Indicative compositions

Bookmaker quotes

Atletico win: 1.93

Draw: 3.65

Barcelona win: 4.20

Today the Catalans would be considered an underdog even in a home match against Atlético. But the game will take place in Madrid, so the reigning champions are the obvious favorites. You should definitely not expect an effective game, so the victory of the hosts and the total of less than 3.5 for 2.47 is the best option.

Where to see

The starting whistle for the Wanda Metropolitano will be given at 22:00. Potentially Kuman’s last match at the head of Barça, but without Kuman himself, you can watch OKKO Sport live. You can also visit Eurosport.ru and appreciate Danil Tarmasinov’s sparkling text broadcast.

Calendar and results

