Barcelona is waiting for a new coach – 02.10.2021

A source: Reuters

In the coming days, Barcelona may change its head coach. The position of the head of the club, Ronald Koeman, turned extremely weak due to failures in the Champions League, which the Catalans, who lost the leader Lionel Messi before the season, opened with two major defeats in a row. Sources consider the main contenders for the vacant position to be the legend of Barcelona Xavi, as well as the head of the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez.

</p> <p style="width:100%;height:0;position:relative;;display: inline-block;" class="viqeo-embed viqeo-horizontal viqeo-embed--498f964c460b2962f69d" data-vnd="498f964c460b2962f69d" data-profile="410" data-aspectratio="0.5625"> <iframe loading="lazy" src="https://cdn.viqeo.tv/embed/?vid=498f964c460b2962f69d" width="100%" height="100%" style="position:absolute;" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe> </p> <!-- WP QUADS Content Ad Plugin v. 2.0.30 --> <div class="quads-location quads-ad2" id="quads-ad2" style="float:none;margin:0px;"> <script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- Disnews --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-5677985950896607" data-ad-slot="8924253192" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <p> An error occurred during download.

The topic of the future head coach of Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman, has become one of the main topics in the European sports press ahead of the next weekend. The fact that the Dutch specialist is on the verge of dismissal was reported by all the key Spanish publications writing about football – Mundo Deportivo, As, Marca. They insist that it will happen after the match of the eighth round of the Spanish championship, in which Barcelona play on Saturday on the road with the current title holder Atletico. In this meeting, Ronald Koeman will not be able to lead the team anyway due to disqualification. Meanwhile, the BBC claims that the coach’s resignation can be reported even before the game with the Madrid club, since the issue has already been “fundamentally resolved.”

Read also

All sources point to the disastrous position of Ronald Koeman weakened the fresh results of Barcelona. It is not so much about the results in the domestic championship, in which the Catalans are in an extremely modest sixth place for themselves, but at least have not yet suffered defeats, as about the performance in the Champions League. In it, Barcelona had a terrible start, having suffered two defeats in a row with a score of 0-3 – first from Bayern, then, this week, from Benfica.

Ronald Koeman became the head coach of the Spanish giants in August last year, replacing Quike Setiena. It was assumed that Kuman’s tasks would include personnel restructuring of the team that needed to refresh the composition. Two circumstances made the process as complicated as possible. The first is the dire financial situation Barcelona found itself in during the coronavirus pandemic. The club’s debts went off scale for € 1 billion and significantly limited, including its opportunities in the transfer market. And yesterday the club reported an operating loss of more than € 500 million for the previous fiscal year. The second circumstance is the parting with Barcelona before the start of the season of its longtime leader Lionel Messi, who, having received the status of a free agent, moved to PSG. All experts recognize the departure of the Argentinean as an important factor preventing her from playing at a level even close to the previous one.

Read also

Ronald Koeman himself has so far preferred to refrain from commenting on his fate. So, after losing to Benfica, he limited himself to a statement that, despite the complexity of the situation, he “feels the support of the players”.

Media resources describing the upcoming resignation of Ronald Koeman provide similar lists of potential replacements for the Dutchman. They are usually quite long and include at least half a dozen names. Most often, two are mentioned among them.

One of those considered the likely contenders for the head coach position is club legend Xavi. It is well known that Barcelona negotiated with him at the beginning of 2020, but then the former midfielder of the Catalans did not leave the Qatari club Al-Sadd, which he currently trains.

The second favorite is the Spanish coach of the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez. Under him, the Belgians were able to climb to the top line of the rating of the International Football Federation (FIFA). It is Martinez, popular Spanish football expert Guillem Balage, told the BBC, is the preferred candidate for Barcelona President Joan Laporta, as his “philosophy” matches the ideal style of the head of club management.

At the same time, sources clarify that with the appointment of a new mentor for the Catalans, problems may arise, again related to finances. The fact is that the amount of the forfeit imposed on Ronald Koeman for the early termination of the contract expiring in 2022 exceeds € 10 million. For today’s Barcelona, ​​this is quite a substantial spending.