Barcelona’s losses totaled 400 million euros, Barcelona lost in the Champions League, Messi left – October 1, 2021

Barcelona are going through hard times. On the first day of October, the club released financial details for the 2020/21 season. And everything is very bad there. The club’s operating income was 631 million euros instead of the planned 828 million.

And expenses increased from 955 million to 1.13 billion euros. Barcelona’s operating loss for the year was € 505 million and a net loss after tax of € 481 million. And the club’s debt for June 2021 was 680 million euros.

But these figures became only official confirmation that everything is bad with money in the main club of Catalonia. In the summer, Barcelona fans have already realized that the club is going through a difficult time.

Transfers

Last summer in Barcelona there was not a single transfer to the entrance for the money. The exception is Emerson. The Blue Garnet bought their former Betis footballer for $ 14 million to sell to Tottenham for $ 25 million.

Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero joined the team as free agents. Luc de Jong was loaned from Sevilla.

The exit transfers also proved Barça’s plight. Lionel Messi left the team for Paris Saint-Germain. Is free. At the same time, the parties seemed to be able to agree on the extension of the contract, but Barca did not pull it corny. Just because of losses and debts.

Messi could not play for free for Barcelona. But not because he didn’t want to, but, again, because of the ruthless Spanish labor laws, which did not allow the club to pay its former employee less than 50 percent of the previous contract. But even this amount at Camp Nou was too heavy.

results

Money and line-up problems could not but affect the results of the team. Barça are still the favorites in all of their games. But, rather, by inertia. In six rounds of the new Spanish championship, Barcelona were able to win only three times. At the same time, she has not yet met with tops. As a result, the gap from the first place by five points already at the very start of the tournament.

And in the Champions League it’s a nightmare. First, the blue garnet houses flew in against Bayern 0: 3. And then with that score they lost to Benfica in Lisbon. So far only Swedish Malmo is performing worse in this Champions League, which conceded one more goal in two matches.

In general, there is little doubt that Barcelona will eventually emerge in the Eurospring. Maybe even in the Champions League playoffs. But it is possible that with a different coach.

Trainer

Until the 90s Barcelona legend Ronald Koeman is still the head coach of the team. But with each match, he makes an increasingly confident step towards retirement. Although he himself still prefers not to think about resignation. When asked recently about his best and worst moment at the club, he replied, “Do I have to answer this? Am I leaving already? The best moment was definitely the signing of a contract with Barcelona. The worst is the departure of Lionel Messi. “

The ex-Barca forward Luis Suarez also aggravated the situation. In an interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport, he criticized his former coach.

“If he had character and authority, he would behave differently. If he had said that he was not counting on me and that I had to leave for specific reasons – so be it … But he tells me that I am not part of his plans. And when I close the deal with Atlético and terminate the contract with Barcelona, ​​he comes up and says that if the deal is not closed, on Sunday he will count on me against Villarreal. How? If I am not part of your plans, then how can you count on me? He sent me to train in the third and fourth fields and treated me like I was 15 years old. He hurt me, it hurt me. Because of this disrespect, I came home in tears. I have never shown disrespect to him. I trained without showing discontent no matter what. Because I’m a professional. I was looking for the best solution, ”said Suarez.

And Spanish journalists are already publishing shortlists of candidates to replace Kuman. The head coach of the Belgian national team, Roberto Martinez, and another Barça legend Xavi, and even the director of Lokomotiv Ralph Rangnick are present there.

And if the team’s results do not improve in the near future, the change of the head coach will be inevitable.