Ben Affleck recalled his affair with Jennifer Lopez: “People were damn angry towards her.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had an affair. The couple’s relationship was serious – the lovers were even engaged and were going to get married. However, they never went down the aisle together and canceled the wedding a few days before the appointed date.

In the recent Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, the 48-year-old Hollywood actor recalled his romance with the 51-year-old singer. According to Ben, people were very unfair to their alliance with Jennifer.

The people were angry as hell. They acted like sexists and racists. Such mean things were written about her that if it were in our time, these people would be immediately fired for their words. But now she is being praised and respected for the work she has done and for what she has achieved. And so, damn it, it should be!

– said Affleck.

The couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were very popular. According to the singer, now her relationship with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is of much less interest to the public than her affair with Affleck.

It was much worse then. It was just crazy. Now, at least, I can show people at least a little who I really am. And then they just believed everything they read on the cover of the tabloid. Very often it was not true or only partly true,

– she admitted in an interview.