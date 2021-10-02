Ben Affleck starred with mom Jennifer Lopez in a commercial

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck directed the commercial for the sports betting mobile app. To participate in it, he invited the mother of his beloved Jennifer Lopez – Guadeloupe Rodriguez. In the commercial, she played a cameo role: Guadeloupe was playing slot machines in a casino when Ben passed her.



Guadeloupe Rodriguez

This collaboration is just one piece of evidence that the families of 49-year-old Ben and 52-year-old Jennifer have become close. The lovers introduced each other and their children from previous marriages, and they seem to already get along. 13-year-old daughter Lopez Emma and 12-year-old daughter Affleck Serafina found a common language most quickly, since they are about the same age and go to the same school.

The actress’s mother always liked Affleck – even during their first romance in the early 2000s. So she is definitely happy to reunite them 17 years after breaking up.

In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadeloupe loved him very much and was upset when she and Jennifer broke up. She’s thrilled to be back together – the insider shared.

Guadeloupe Affleck invited to the video not only because she is the mother of his beloved. Guadeloupe Rodriguez shares Ben Affleck’s passion for gambling – she once won $ 2.4 million in an Atlantic City casino.

Guadeloupe loves Ben and is happy to have him back in Jennifer’s life. They like to gamble together and have done so in the past,

– added an insider.