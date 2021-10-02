Ben Affleck’s Favorite Books – ReadRate

The life of the co-author of the film “Good Will Hunting” is full of ups and downs: problems with alcohol and loud partings side by side with the image of a good father and benefactor. It’s the same with careers. Surely there are two Oscars and Golden Globes on his shelf with awards, and Golden Raspberries are kept in the darkest closet. Most likely, something, and Ben Affleck keeps his favorite books not far from honorary awards. Let’s talk about them now.

After such films as “Armageddon”, “Dogma” and “Pearl Harbor”, a new round of fame for their star was the screen version of the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn “Gone Girl”. Up to this point, Affleck managed to spoil the acting karma with anti-awards, and therefore thoroughly prepared for the shooting. He read the original and was so impressed that he named it among his book recommendations. He was able to reliably play the role of Nick Dunn, whose wife strangely disappeared. The game was appreciated by film critics. True, the number of nominations Affleck did not surpass either the director of the film, David Fincher, or the actress Rosamund Pike, who played the wife of his hero.

Getting the role of your favorite character in a book or comic is the golden dream of many screen stars. Ben is very lucky in this regard. He, a big fan of superhero universes, was entrusted to embody several heroes on the screen. He first played Matt Murdoch, aka Daredevil. This film adaptation was not very successful. After a while, he was offered to become the new Batman. For many years, the actor has been collecting collectible issues with the “man-mouse”. At the start, the filmmakers’ decision seemed controversial to many fans of the DC universe. However, after the first film, Affleck’s acting dissuaded the skeptics. He was rightfully considered one of the best performers of the role of Bruce Wayne. Fans during one of his video messages on the Web noticed the creation of Alan Moore “Killing Joke”. In this graphic novel, the author showed the readers of Gotham’s savior almost crazier than his main adversary, the Joker.

Ten years ago, the Oscar-winning screenwriter wanted to go into politics. Even at the dawn of his career in Hollywood, he moved in the circle of prominent representatives of the Democratic Party. Ben spent a lot of time reading literature on society and politics. For example, on his bookshelf was Consent Manufacturing. Political Economy of the Mass Media ”, written by Edward Herman and Noam Chomsky. The latter is known in Russia as the author of the books “Creating the future” and “It will be as we say!” In a work created jointly with Herman, he spoke about the close relationship between the distribution of wealth and power in society due to the influence of the media.

Ben Affleck is a father of many children. Together with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is raising a son and two daughters. The actor always tries to find time to communicate with them and pay attention to their education. For example, when the middle daughter Serafina was 3 years old, they read Dickens’s books together. Now children are old enough to advise them something more mature and modern, for example, “Cloud Atlas”. Affleck also recommended that everyone read it.