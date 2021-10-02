Beyoncé, Rihanna and Katy Perry: How Many Millions Do Stars Get From Concerts | People

There are legends about the fees of the stars of the world show business. Forbes magazine annually summarizes the income of celebrities.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Beyoncé and other stars are making big bucks. On one of their fees, an ordinary person can live a whole life. OBOZREVATEL has gathered world-famous musicians who have earned the most in recent years.

Taylor Swift has twice become the highest paid star in the world.
Taylor Swift is considered the highest paid singer, with income in 2019 of $ 185 million. She has twice topped the Forbes ranking of the most expensive singers in the world.

Kanye West is on the list of the most influential people in the world.

Rapper and businessman Kanye West generated $ 170 million in 2020, driven by sales growth for his sneaker brand, Yeezy.

Beyoncé joins Jay-Z on the list of the richest performers in the world.

Beyoncé is an American R&B performer, actress and music producer who earned $ 81 million in a year. The singer earns income not only from performances, but also from advertising contracts with popular brands.

Ariana Grande has released two albums that are breaking the charts around the world.

Globally popular singer Ariana Grande earned $ 72 million in 2020. She released two albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, which were at the top of the music charts for several months.

Rihanna has been receiving millions in royalties for many years.

Singer Rihanna made $ 62 million a year. She received her main income not from musical activities, but from a partnership with Louis Vuitton. Rihanna also founded the beauty brand Fenty Beauty, which is breaking sales records. Forbes also named Rihanna the richest woman in the world of music, her fortune was estimated at $ 600 million.

19-year-old Billie Eilish is one of the richest singers in the world.

Billie Eilish made $ 53 million in 2020. Billy earns the main money from music sales, tours and a YouTube channel.

Katy Perry was included in the list of the richest singers in the world.

Katy Perry earned $ 57.5 million for 2019-2020. The main source of profit is a tour, on which the singer gathered entire stadiums.

