Beyoncé wrote a single that can qualify for an Oscar

MOSCOW, September 7 – RIA Novosti. American singer and actress Beyoncé has composed and recorded the song “Be Alive” for Will Smith’s upcoming sports drama “King Richard,” according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the publication, the world premiere of the film took place at the Telluride Film Festival (USA) earlier this month. Beyoncé’s new composition, which has not yet been released, sounded during the end credits, which was a pleasant surprise for everyone. Together with her, the musician Darius Scott, better known by his pseudonym DIXSON, worked on the track. The Los Angeles Times notes that Beyoncé is likely to be nominated for an Oscar for this track (for a star, the award will be the first. – Ed.) And even perform it at the awards ceremony in 2022. King Richard tells the story of Richard Williams (Will Smith), the demanding father and coach of future tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The family approved of this picture, and Serena, Venus and their sister Isha Price even acted as executive producers. The premiere of the drama is scheduled for November 18 in Russian cinemas.
