Billie Eilish’s new look became mega-popular among her fans (video)

Every video in which a celebrity shows how she began to look after going to a stylist invariably delights her fans.

19-year-old American singer Billie Eilish continues to “rip” Instagram with her new hairstyle. If the photo, published on March 17, collected 22,124,124 likes, entering the top three most popular, then the video stars are gaining even more views.

The first video, in which the artist showed changes in her image, has collected over 37 million views, and the penultimate post, published on April 3, has already “exceeded” 24 million, and some users noted that on the record Billy is somewhat similar to a Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. As for the new photos, the snapshot in which Billy shows his blonde, in just 10 hours, scored over 7 million “hearts” from fans.

The most popular photo on the social network today is the photo of the egg, published on January 4, 2019 in an account called @world_record_egg (“World Record Egg”). This is the first and only user photo. It collected 55,035,711 likes.

In second place is the latest publication of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot in 2018. Now he has 24,068,618 likes.

Earlier we wrote that on February 26 a documentary about the artist “Billie Eilish: A Slightly Blurred World” was released. He talks about the phenomenon of this young celebrity. In 2020, she entered the TOP-10 of the most popular people, queries about which Ukrainians sent to Google.