Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan praised Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

At the same time, the actor hinted at what to expect from the Justice Society of America.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, art by BossLogic

Pierce Brosnan shared his impressions of filming “Black Adam” based on DC comics. The actor praised Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and also praised the other actors, script and director’s work.



Brosnan makes his DC MCU debut as the powerful sorcerer Dr. Fate / Kent Nelson, who turns out to be a member of the Justice Society of America. In DC comics, this superhero team even predates the Justice League. In the film, the OCA will also include Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell) and Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo).

In an interview with Collider, Brosnan did not reveal the plot and details about his role, but he said that a powerful team came out of the OSA, whose members are played by cool actors. And Johnson himself was named by the actor “Magnificent” Black Adam:

“This is an ensemble piece. We have Dwayne who is at the pinnacle of his fame, success and popularity. He’s as great as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society, there are four of us, and we turned out to be a strong quartet of actors. ”

Brosnan added that Black Adam’s script is very good. He says there are many good moments in it, which will surely result in really good catchy scenes:

“If you have three good scenes that can move the audience, then you have completed your task.”

As Pierce Brosnan added, he really enjoyed working with director Jaume Collet-Serra because of the spontaneity and intuitive approach to the director’s work. Brosnan also emphasized that Collet-Serra listens to the actors’ opinions on storylines and perfectly feels what creative decisions should be made at one time or another.

Recall that the cast also includes Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi.

The premiere of the film “Black Adam” is scheduled for July 28, 2022.

