Blot Nikolic. How Lokomotiv ruined the chic Russian Euroweek

Last fall, exactly the same incomprehensible staffing decisions led to a defeat in the most important home game with Austrian Salzburg (1: 3) in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, after which the Russian club, in fact, said goodbye to European competitions, losing the chances of a European spring … That defeat was a coach’s defeat, it should have been alarming, but Nikolic continued to sing praises, despite the constant alarm bells in the game of his team.

In the central zone of the guests there was a courtyard. Nikolic sent his defensive player Barinov to the center-backs, replacing the injured Magkeev with him. Why he did it is a question for the coach. But as a result, he did harm to the support zone, and in the defense of order from the reshuffle did not appear.

To give way to Lazio (2: 0) is not shameful. But you can play in different ways. The railroad workers followed the worst-case scenario, giving out disgusting weak-willed football. The Italian club was clearly not playing to its fullest, quickly realizing that there was no danger from the Russian team. 2: 0 was already before the break, but it could have been 4: 0 and 5: 0. One Immobile forgave three times in the first 45 minutes.

The champion of Russia defeated the Swedish Malmo (4: 0) at home, winning the class, and this victory was the first for the club from St. Petersburg in the Champions League in almost two years. For the first time in their history, the red and white won in Italy, but not against anyone, but against Napoli (3: 2) – the current leader of Serie A, who won six victories in six starting matches. The joy of the Russian fans knew no bounds. What beauty, eh ?! Especially against the backdrop of two years of hopeless failures. But then Marko Nikolic played football with his Loko …

This week could become a week of absolute cheerleader happiness for modern Russian football, if the European Cup initiative of Zenit and Spartak was supported by Lokomotiv. But the railroad workers spoiled the mood, returning from heaven to the sinful earth.

This is an inexplicable phenomenon. Marco did not come to the disassembled team, he took after Semin the team that was in second place in the championship. Palych was blamed for the club’s unsuccessful performances in European competitions. In this regard, the Serb worked no better, rather worse. He lost the second line in the RPL after the humiliating defeat from St. Petersburg by Zenit (1: 6), and before that he took the last place in the Champions League group.

A new season began, now Marco was preparing a team for it. If last summer he could complain about the severe coronavirus restrictions in which the team had to accept, then now what excuses can there be? They bought him footballers worth 30 million euros, a well-known European football specialist Ralf Rangnick came to the club (thanks in large part to whom young promising newcomers appeared), and the team went not up, but down. The season began with another slap in the face from Zenit – this time in the Russian Super Cup, but now it is failing in the Europa League.

Everyone spat from railroad football in the first match of the LE against Marseille (1: 1). There, the owners in Cherkizovo just bounced off, for which they must say thanks exclusively to their newcomer Angorin, who was rented from Chelsea. On Thursday, he was the only one trying to change something among the gray mass of weak-willed, unmotivated people who came out to trample in the Roman stadium, and not fight and not die.

This is the picture we see at Lokomotiv which match. There were also recent zero draws in the RPL with the teams from the basement of the table – Ural and Khimki. Loko has not lost in the league yet, but has already made five draws, having lost 10 points, which is more than with three defeats.

Where then the enthusiastic exclamations from the work of the Serb come from? There were even those who wooed Nikolic to the Russian national team. Looking at the last games of Muscovites, one is surprised at the long-suffering of the club bosses. In one game against Ural, one could show the coach to the door. But they considered that faded football without attack and the desire to fight for the whole team, obviously, an annoying misfire.

No, this is not a surprise, which in football happens even with respectable clubs quite regularly. “Real” recently lost at home to “Sheriff” Tiraspol, conceding the decisive goal in the 89th minute. But the royal club struck more than 20 shots on target, should have won. Lokomotiv had to lose, and much more, if Lazio had not squandered their chances so generously.

Italians’ coach Maurizio Sarri spoke about this at the post-match press conference. Nikolic in response explained why he made the first substitution only in the 72nd minute. He muttered something about the lack of healthy players (otherwise Zobnin and Larsson didn’t play for Spartak) and the upcoming championship matches, for which it was necessary to save (?!) A couple of players. Although the same Smolov could have been changed after the first half – Fedor played one of his worst games, but the Serb did not seem to notice this and kept the striker on the field until the end of the match.

That is, the programmed defeat is obvious. The game did not go from the first minutes, well, what is there to die. It is clear that we will lose. With this philosophy, “Spartak” also had to not rock the boat after a goal in his own net in the 12th second. However, Rui Vitoria turned the tide. Yes, not without a share of luck – removal from the opponent in the first half, but you still need to earn it with your active actions.

There is one more important point in all this. The transfer value of football players increases (or decreases) precisely in such matches. How can you not understand this and keep in mind the upcoming home match with Rostov?

Zero killer moments per game, a mess in defense, the goalkeeper’s uncertainty (Guilherme under Nikolic fails with frightening regularity). “Loko” is going downhill, which, by the way, “Soviet Sport”, by the way, had already warned about earlier in the article “The Fall of Russian Football Deeper and Deeper. Will the state continue to spend money? “

Then we talked about the fact that Lokomotiv is pursuing a strategy of changes in the team and approaches, but it looks the least ready to defend its “national interests”. “Eurocups are not only about the composition of the team. It’s more about the philosophy of the club. It is appropriate to talk about coaching thought, tactics. Do I need to remind you how Semak destroyed Nikolic twice in one season? The recent draw (with “Marseille”) is not for philosophy, it is for elementary luck for the railroad workers. “Spartak” took a top coach and sooner or later it will give results. Nikolic, on the other hand, has been working for Loko for a long time. And besides luck, the team has, perhaps, nothing: no thought, no speed, “- wrote then colleague Artem Zibrak.

Today, alas, these theses are becoming even more relevant, as are the questions about why the state should pay for such football as we saw in Rome performed by Lokomotiv.