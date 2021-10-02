Borussia Dortmund – Augsburg. Forecast and bet for 2.45 / Football predictions

Borussia Dortmund will play at home with Augsburg in the 7th round of the German championship. The match will take place on October 2, beginning at 16:30 Moscow time. Borussia Dortmund – Augsburg: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund, having collected 12 points, is in the standings on the fourth line. Lagging behind the leader of Bayern is four points.

Borussia played great all the matches, except for two – away meetings with Freiburg (1: 2) and Gladbach (0: 1).

In between, there were striking victories over Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin. In these matches, Marco Rose’s team conceded eight goals, but scored 11.

Last weekend, the Bundesliga lost to their coach’s former team Gladbach (0: 1) in the Bundesliga, ending their winning streak of four matches.

“Augsburg”

The Fuggers started the season with a victory over the amateurs in the German Cup (4: 2). And in the national championship, they started with a major fiasco 0-4 at home from Hoffenheim.

After that, the team played an away world game with Eintracht Frankfurt 0: 0 and lost 1: 4 at home to Bayer. He then shared the points with Union in Berlin, playing 0-0.

The last victory for today was won in the round before last – against Gladbach (1: 0). And in the last match the club was defeated by Freiburg (0: 3) away.

With five points scored “Augsburg” goes in 15th place. Note that he won only two of the last 13 matches of the championship.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider them to be the favorite of the home team, whose winning odds are equal to 1.22.

The success of the guests is estimated at 13.00, while the draw – at 6.50.

Our forecast and bid – Borussia Dortmund will win and both teams will score in 2.45.