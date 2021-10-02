Brad Pitt is the new face of De’Longhi’s ad campaign (video)

Home coffee machine company De’Longhi has launched a new international campaign featuring Brad Pitt.

In the new video, viewers can get a glimpse of a typical day in the life of Brad Pitt. It all starts with a morning coffee purchase, then a motorcycle ride through Los Angeles and a stop at a gas station, after which the long-awaited, ideal moment comes: returning home, where you can relax and have a delicious coffee.

“Choosing Brad Pitt for De’Longhi is more than working with an internationally renowned star: he is not only a renowned actor, but also an active environmentalist, art collector with a passion for architecture and design.

At the same time, the image of a somewhat mysterious person was entrenched in him. The same versatility is characteristic of the De’Longhi brand: a family company with Italian roots and a sincere passion for harmony and elegance that goes beyond simple stereotypes, ”the brand said in an official statement.

“In recent years, De’Longhi has shown extraordinary growth, and the production of home coffee machines plays a major role in this,” comments CEO of the company Massimo Garavaglia…

“We are convinced that Brad Pitt is the perfect ambassador to tell the world about our brand. He embodies the spirit of De’Longhi: bold and international, yet sophisticated and elegant at the same time. “

Read also:

H&M first chose ambassadors among buyers in Russia

***



Read the most interesting news in our groups in Facebook and VKontakteand also on the channel Yandex Zen…



More news and the opportunity to share your opinion in the comments on our channel in Telegram…



AND subscribe for the final mailing of the most important news.







New Retail