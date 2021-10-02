Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and more to host the 2021 Oscars

Brad Pitt / Reese Witherspoon

On the night of April 25-26, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place in the United States. And yesterday the organizers announced the first part of its hosts. I must say that the list turned out to be very stellar. The video preview, which was posted on YouTube, compares the show to a movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9IPCxxcsYA

What if the awards ceremony became a movie? What stars would you film in it?

– asked in the video.

So, among those who will take part in the ceremony were Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya and many other celebrities. It is expected that soon the producers of the award will name other participants in the ceremony, who will present the awards to the winners.

The Oscar was supposed to take place two months ago, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite COVID-19, the ceremony will be held, as in the good old days, in an offline format. However, there will still be certain restrictions: only presenters, nominees and their guests will be present at the awards. They will gather in the courtyard of Los Angeles Union Station. Another part of the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theater.