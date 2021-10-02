Brad Pitt was perfect for the silent film style

The paparazzi spied on the actor’s image on the set of Babylon.

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt appeared with his bow tie unbuttoned on the set of the historic Babylon project, according to HL.



Although the Oscar winner clearly didn’t have a “relationship” with the costume of a bygone era (he untied the bow tie with relief and even unbuttoned half of the buttons after filming), he looks incredibly attractive in it.

A crisp white shirt goes well with a pair of black suspenders, which in turn look perfect with a bow tie, trousers and dress shoes. The hair is slicked back at the sides and the thin mustache makes the look bold and incredibly attractive. But he is 57 years old, although it is not visible in the photo! How can we not recall the saying “everything suits the scoundrel” or the novel about Dorian Gray.

But Brad Pitt will play a completely different character – the silent movie star, John Gilbert. This is a real actor who could not make the transition to “voice” cinema.

Pitt will star in Babylon opposite Margot Robbie, who plays the classic Hollywood sex symbol, Clara Bow.



Recall that “Babylon” is a historical drama about the golden era of Hollywood during the era of transition between silent and sound films. Initially, Emma Stone was supposed to star alongside Pitt, but in December 2020 she left the project and was replaced by Margot Robbie. Which, by the way, changed the blond to red curls.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana