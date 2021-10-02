“Brad Pitt will be the hero of the new Breitling collection”: how a watch brand can be inclusive

– Over the past year, fashion journalists and editors have been arguing about how much we really need offline events and shows in order to understand a new collection of clothes, watches or jewelry. Do you think the fashion industry can only survive online??

– I think that of course we need both formats. The last year has shown that online events really work. 2020 was a very successful year for us. We, of course, due to the restrictions associated with the pandemic, held all events in the format of virtual presentations. And the very first webcast took place back in March last year. We did not cancel a single launch, we did not postpone a single collection, we showed all new items online in a timely manner, and thanks to this, the year was successful. We received a lot of positive feedback from customers, but still realized that many people want to see the watch before buying it. We had cases last year when we were looking for a way to first show the client a model so that he could try it on, touch it, study it, and then buy it. I am convinced that the fashion and watch industry needs offline meetings. Because it is extremely difficult to attract new customers who have never worn a Breitling watch, do not know the model range, do not understand what size case will suit them, without the possibility of trying on a model is extremely difficult. And I can honestly say that I really like to communicate with journalists, with our media partners, and I would like us to be able to meet in real life now.

– I hope that very soon it will be possible. The strict lockdown is already gradually ending in most countries. By the way, how does this affect Breitling’s sales?

– Yes, the world is gradually returning to its former life, the limitations are coming to an end. In my opinion, the worst is over. Business is recovering very quickly. As soon as quarantine ended in China, and it was the first country to cope with the pandemic, the level of sales there immediately returned to pre-quarantine levels. Our main market has always been the United States, where there has never been a complete hard lockdown, boutiques were partially working, sales were going on, but now the situation is also improving. In 2020, we sank by only 10-15% – absolutely trifles for such a globally difficult time. And I think now we will all compensate for this. Take Switzerland, for example. There, a couple of weeks ago, they eased restrictions and lifted quarantine, and we immediately saw how the demand for watches began to grow and how new customers appeared. I think that in many countries, after the lull, there is now a boom.

– How did you develop e-commerce during the lockdown period?

– It was an extravaganza, a real explosion. We developed in turbo mode at an insane speed. Before the pandemic, our online store more or less worked only in the USA, Great Britain and Switzerland. Sometimes there were some cases and sales in other countries, but there was no full coverage and established service. When the pandemic hit, we launched e-commerce in 14 countries in just a couple of months to boost online sales. We had to significantly increase all our technical capabilities to respond to changes in consumer behavior. And now e-commerce accounts for about 5% of the total sales worldwide. Yes, it sounds rather modest, but for a Swiss watchmaker, these are good numbers. And I think they will grow.

– On the one hand, you are actively developing online sales, and on the other, you continue to open offline boutiques. For example, you recently opened a new store in Moscow. Is the interest in the brand growing in Russia?

– As I said a little earlier, offline and online should work together. Many people find it convenient to buy in an online store, but someone wants to get the level of comfort that a real boutique gives. Try on a watch, talk to a consultant, have a coffee, get a purchase instantly here and now. We will definitely develop both online and offline in parallel, this is the essence of our strategy. And given that I regularly hear good news from Russia, where our brand is doing great, it seems to me that a new boutique in Moscow is a great solution. Breitling is the only world-renowned Swiss brand that creates, shall we say, relaxed everyday watches. We are very different from other conservative, low-key, classic brands. We have a completely different mood. We are a modern, inclusive company. And it seems to me that in Russia it works just as successfully as in other countries.

– You say that Breitling is an inclusive brand. What do you mean by this word?

“Just a couple of years ago, Breitling was a classic men’s watch brand there. I would even say – definitely masculine. Many people thought that we made watches for serious gentlemen adults. We wanted to change that. Make Breitling a brand, first of all, for both men and women. And secondly, a brand that interests young people too. We don’t want to be an arrogant company that dictates that luxury is not available to many. Our idea is that luxury can be easy, casual, affordable, relaxed. That is, inclusive. We do not want to put pressure on the customer, we want every customer who comes to the Breitling boutique to feel comfortable and pleasant.

– Your main launch this year is the new Super Chronomat collection. Tell us why you are betting on this chronograph?

– Since 2018, we have systematically updated all our collections step by step and created a new brand portfolio, changing the design and concept. And Super Chronomat, one might say, is the last important step on this path. We see this collection as a kind of rebirth for Breitling after the coronavirus crisis, we want to come out of the pandemic with a cool, bright, sporty novelty. Our brand has always been associated with representative, massive, supercharged watches, but such models never appeared in the Super Chronomat line, although the bulky Breitling chronograph was a huge success in the 1980s. And we decided that this year we will present a completely new watch that embodies all the traditions of the manufacture. Only a few weeks have passed since the start of sales, it is too early to talk about an incredible success, but we have received an extremely positive response about the Super Chronomat.

– The Chronomat is truly world renowned as a very accurate classy massive chronograph. But do you think anyone needs this function in a watch today?

– Well, for example, to boil an egg on a timer (laughs)… I’m kidding, of course, today no one needs a watch at all. Time surrounds you. You see a clock on your phone, on your computer screen, on your oven, and on almost every building. No one needs a watch to tell the time anymore. And consequently, a chronograph is not needed to measure time intervals. Therefore, today, when buying a watch, we first of all look at how much we like this accessory, we are paying more and more attention to its appearance. That is why the Chronomat is so successful, Breitling is not primarily concerned with the chronograph function, but with how cool the watch looks. Although, to be honest, sometimes, when I boil eggs, I time the time using a chronograph.

– Do you already know who will be the ambassador for the new Super Chronomat collection? Heard it would be Brad Pitt.

– As you know, Breitling chooses not one ambassador for collections, but focuses on the squad – a team of heroes that represent the line. For us, the Super Chronomat is now the main everyday novelty, and we want to emphasize that this watch can be worn not only on the beach, but also every day. Therefore, Brad Pitt will truly be the hero of the new collection, along with his colleagues from the Breitling film team – Charlize Theron and Adam Driver.