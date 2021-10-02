Brad Pitt will release a collection of clothes

Hollywood actor and producer Brad Pitt co-authored a collection of clothing for men, which he developed with the designers of the Italian brand Brioni. The celebrity has been a brand ambassador for several years.

So, the collection is called BP Signature, and it is inspired by the image of Pitt at the 92nd Academy Awards, when the actor received a statuette for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The line includes 7 models, including a jacket with two buttons, a cashmere coat, a velvet tuxedo and other items. All items will be labeled with a special label, which was designed by Pitt himself.

One of the designers who collaborated with Pitt on the collection admitted how much he enjoyed working with the Ocean’s 11 star. According to him, Pitt has managed to create clothes for men that are comfortable and free, but without losing style and elegance.

Note that since 2019, Brad Pitt has been the ambassador of the legendary Italian brand Brioni and regularly appears at social events in the costumes of the fashion house. For Pitt and for the company, this is the first experience of such cooperation: Brioni has never produced such a capsule collection before. BP Signature apparel can already be found on the company’s website, as well as in select Brioni retail stores.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Andrey Chapygin