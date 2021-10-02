brick lipstick, braids around the face, green eyeshadow and hair – which of the stars suits better?

Appearing in the same dress with another star is not the worst nightmare for a celebrity. And it happens that in “double dressing” hairstyle or makeup is suspected. It is for such cases that our heading was created: here we notice similar details in the beauty images of celebrities and together with you we decide on whom they look cooler.

Brick lipstick and pearlescent gloss: J.Lo vs Hannah

Photo: @jlo

Photo: @offi_hanna

When you say “pearl”, do you immediately remember the 80s with their crazy looks or old-school nail polishes that our mothers and grandmothers still had? Through the efforts of modern stars, these and other stereotypes are beginning to collapse. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez: Despite the extreme cold tone of her lipstick and the contrast between pencil color and glitter, her makeup doesn’t look like an early 90s hello. This is because her makeup artists shade the contour, use shine with the smallest shimmery particles and, most importantly, embed these colors into the overall makeup range. Whether there are flashy shadows or a bright blush, the paint is gone, but we see harmony and balance. Hannah overdid it in this regard: some details of her image look a couple of degrees too much. Too ripe blush, too daring arrows, too plump lips – however, shocking has always been part of the singer’s image. And when, if not now, to play on contrasts and be bright? To masterfully master the techniques of anti-age-make-up, the performer has at least another couple of decades left. Will succeed!

Pigtails on the face: Julia Gavrilina vs Gigi Hadid

Julia Gavrilina

Photo: @gigihadid

Since this picture of Gigi Hadid has spread all over the World Wide Web, celebrities have literally gone crazy with hair with pigtails around the face. And this despite the fact that weaving has not gone out of fashion for several years. Who would have thought that the trend would survive another surge? Weaves are worn for any occasion: prom, fashion show, casual walk or party. So, TikTok star Yulia Gavrilina chose a similar hairstyle for her birthday. In contrast to Gigi, who created volume on her face, the girl twisted the front strands into bundles, due to which she achieved the effect of negligence and thereby balanced the image, which risked being too thoughtful.

Green Shadows: Vera Brezhneva vs Niki Minaj

Photo: @ververa

Photo: @nickiminaj

Probably, one could put the question bluntly and ask who is better, if at all it is possible to compare shocking and naturalness. But still, provoking or enchanting is the personal choice of the strategy of each star, so we suggest just evaluating how different the performance of makeup with green shadows can be. Vera Brezhneva demonstrated the magic of color, which worked not only thanks to the make-up: they played in a team and emphasized each other and blue eyes, and swamp-green shadows, and a pale yellow top. Blondes, bookmark! But Niki Minaj used heavy artillery: false eyelashes, thick clear arrows and, of course, neon. In fact, this makeup can be repeated in real life – just make it the main accent of the image, without complicated hairstyles and bulky accessories.

Green hair: Liana Suleimanova vs Kylie Jenner

Liana Suleimanova and Yulia Gavrilina

Photo: @kyliejenner

The Hollywood “heavyweight” with millions of subscribers and a rising Russian star are back in the ring. However, this is even more interesting. Somewhere we have already seen coloring, like Liana’s. And no, it’s not “like Billie Eilish, just the opposite.” Kylie Jenner was the first to try on green strands, and it felt like it was in the last century, but in fact in 2017. The next time, the diva chose this shade for an advertising campaign for her limited collection in 2020.

Photo: @kyliejenner

Bright experiments look great on both stars, but it’s still better to take an example from Kylie: she sees nothing strange in wearing wigs – so her hair is not at risk, and the strands look denser.