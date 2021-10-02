Britney Spears could play the lead female role in the “Notebook”

The casting director had a choice: the pop princess or Rachel McAdams.

Britney Spears / Still from the movie “The Memory Diary” (2004)

The Diary of Remembrance became one of the most popular romantic films of the 2000s, thanks in large part to the duo of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. But it turns out that the main female role could be played by another actress – or rather, not even an actress, but the pop princess Britney Spears.



This was revealed by Matthew Barry, the casting director of The Notebook, in an interview with the Daily Mail. The fact that Spears auditioned for the role has been known for a long time – she even named the script of the film. “The most incredible I’ve ever read”… But now it became known that the singer did not just audition, but was seriously considered for the role. She was even asked to play a joint scene with Ryan Gosling, who had already been approved.

Britney talking about The Notebook and how it was the most amazing script she’d ever read pic.twitter.com/aH30a4hTgS

– Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) May 22, 2021

Barry shared a photo of Spears and Gosling together. By the way, the singer and the actor already knew each other – as a child, they both took part in the TV show “Mickey Mouse Club”. On the Web, you can even find information that allegedly a videotape with Spears’ listening to the “Diary of Memory” was put up on eBay and set a price of $ 1 million.

Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling in 2002

Another candidate for the role was Kate Beckinsale, but Barry did not like her – in his opinion, there was simply no chemistry between her and Gosling. The two main contenders were Spears and McAdams, who was then, in April 2002, a little-known actress.

In some films, Britney Spears still appeared: in the same 2002 she starred in Crossroads, and in 2008 she played the role of Abby’s secretary in the TV series How I Met Your Mother.

Lately Britney Spears does not record new songs and does not act in films. They talk a lot about the singer, but in a completely different context. For 13 years she has been under the care of her father and is officially considered incompetent. At the end of 2020, she tried to remove custody in court and even threatened to give up concerts while her father was in control of her life.

The documentary “Framing Britney Spears” was released on Hulu earlier this year, after which the BBC released another documentary about the singer, “The Battle for Britney”. Spears herself sharply opposed such projects: in her opinion, the creators of such films criticize the media for exploiting her personal life, but they themselves are doing exactly the same thing.