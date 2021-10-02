https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211002/britni-spirs-namerena-ozvuchit-vsyu-pravdu-o-svoey-zhizni-pod-opekoy-v-intervyu-opre-uinfri-259966404.html

Britney Spears intends to voice the whole truth about her life under care in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears intends to voice the whole truth about her life under care in an interview with Oprah Winfrey

The pop diva was inspired by the example of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and decided to take a bold step 02.10.2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-02T12: 01 + 0400

2021-10-02T12: 01 + 0400

2021-10-02T12: 01 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

Britney Spears

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/0a/02/260117159_717:100:2402:1048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d7c3f3b53a82a0adb9f40e68226ab08.jpg

TBILISI, October 2 – Sputnik. American pop singer Britney Spears is thinking about coming to Oprah Winfrey’s talk show and telling the whole truth about what has happened to her in recent years. Royal Highness Oprah “all the ins and outs of life under tutelage and his long struggle for personal freedom. The trailer for the scandalous documentary about Britney Spears was released”> “Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah touched Britney,” a source from close environment of the singer. “Britney watched several videos and she liked the way it was done. She has a lot of proposals, but she wants to go to Oprah. Oprah and her team are ready to interview Britney,” the source continued. Britney accepted after Jamie Spears supported her petition to end guardianship, which lasted 13 long years. Britney has repeatedly stated that she wants to live her life on her own. It is up to her to decide her own affairs, including taking care of her own health, managing her own finances, making plans, and most importantly, getting married and having children. However, a special event happened in Britney’s life the other day – the Los Angeles court stopped the guardianship of her father Jamie. Spears, who controlled the pop diva for over 10 years. The star’s temporary guardian was her accountant, and the artist herself hastened to fly away on vacation to the Pacific Ocean. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/0a/02/260117159_572:112:2603:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_7b2dfea880112d25c8349ce5bad0b52c.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

britney spears, foreign stars