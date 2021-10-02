Brother to brother and Spartak after a miracle in Italy. RPL tour announcement :: Football :: RBC Sport

In the 10th round of the RPL CSKA and Krasnodar will play in the central match, Zenit and Lokomotiv will try to extend their unbeaten streaks, Dynamo will win a third victory in a row, and Spartak will play with a convenient opponent in Grozny

Will CSKA win the main match of the round “Krasnodar”

In the central game of the 10th round of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL), CSKA and Krasnodar will meet, which now have the same number of points.

The teams also showed the same results in the last three rounds – a draw and two wins. Moreover, in the victorious meetings, Krasnodar and CSKA did not concede a single goal.

The current Krasnodar are well aware of the capabilities of CSKA. The head coach of the team, Viktor Goncharenko, until the end of March this year, headed exactly the “army team”. Together with him, Alexander Ermakovich, Vasily Berezutsky and Ruslan Zubik, who now work in the South of the country, worked in the capital. However, this did not help Krasnodar defeat CSKA in the penultimate round of the last championship, when the Red-Blues won 3: 1.

In that game, CSKA was led by Ivica Olic, who had already left Moscow. Now the team is headed by Alexey Berezutsky – Vasily’s brother, which gives the upcoming match additional intrigue.

Considering that the meeting will be held in Moscow, CSKA can give some advantage.

In total, the teams within the RPL met 20 times. Eight wins against CSKA, five – against Krasnodar, seven more meetings ended in a draw.

Will Zenit prolong the unbeaten run

The leader of the championship “Zenith” is one of two teams that have not yet known defeats. Petersburgers have seven victories and two draws. In the 10th round, they will play at home with Sochi.

Zenit’s rival seems to be strong – the Sochi players are in sixth place. But the team lost the last two matches to Dynamo and Krasnodar with a total score of 0: 4.

Against Sochi there is also a factor of the away field and statistics – the team lost to Zenit in all four head-to-head meetings with a goal difference of 3: 9. Do not expect surprises in the upcoming game.

On Wednesday, Petersburgers won their first Champions League victory in nine matches, beating Malmo 4-0. Hardly anyone seriously believes that amid positive emotions Zenit will suddenly lose points in a home game with a comfortable opponent.

Will Lokomotiv suffer the first defeat?

The second team going unbeaten in the current championship is Lokomotiv – four wins and five draws. In the upcoming round, Muscovites will play against Rostov and have a good chance of extending their unbeaten run.

Yes, the “railroad workers” have not been impressive lately – two zero draws in the championship with Ural and Khimki and a 0: 2 defeat to Lazio in the Europa League.

But, first of all, Rostov looks even worse. The team has changed its head coach twice in nine rounds, but this did not bring even a short-term effect. Under Yuri Semin, the southerners won only one match out of six. And Zaur Tedeev, who replaced him in the status of acting, began with a home defeat from Akhmat ”(1: 2). As a result, Rostov is in the relegation zone and has an equal number of points with Ural, which is in last place. Secondly, Lokomotiv will play at home. And I must take, if not three, then one point for sure.

What will Spartak show after Napoli

On Thursday “Spartak” unexpectedly beat the leader of the Italian championship “Napoli” 3: 2 in the away match of the Europa League. What was it – a coincidence, or is the team really getting out of the crisis? The game of the upcoming round will partly answer this question.

“Spartak” and “Akhmat” are neighbors in the table, coming in eighth and ninth places, they are separated by one point. The class of “red and white” seems to be higher. But Spartak has problems with the line-up – midfielder Roman Zobnin is injured, striker Jordan Larsson missed the game against Napoli, another striker Ezequiel Ponce, who is to be operated on, earned an injury in Italy. Now only Aleksandr Sobolev can play in the attack against the “red-whites”. Considering also that the match will take place in Grozny, it is difficult to give preference to anyone.

Spartak successfully plays away with Akhmat. The last time Muscovites lost in Grozny almost six years ago – on November 7, 2015 (1: 2). After – four wins and a draw.

Will Dynamo score a third win in a row?

The closest pursuer of Zenit, Dynamo, won the last two matches against strong rivals Sochi (1: 0) and Rubin (2: 0). In the upcoming round, Muscovites seem to have to take three points at home in a meeting with Wings of the Soviets, but there are several “buts”.

“Dynamo”, despite the generally confident pace and second place in the table, has a fairly large number of young people, which are characterized by differences. Therefore, the actions of the “blue-white” are sometimes unstable – for example, in the seventh round the team lost to Nizhny Novgorod at home (1: 2).

The second factor, which does not allow Dynamo to win in advance, is the play of Krylia Sovetov, which after a season in the first league are gradually adapting to the elite. Only the controversial penalty did not allow Samarans to get a draw in St. Petersburg, from where no one has taken points this season. And before meeting the leader, Krylia had three wins in four matches.

Dynamo is, of course, the favorite. But guests can also count on at least one point.