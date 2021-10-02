Budget AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU mines Ethereum on par with expensive RX 6600 XT

The network has grown with data on the performance of ethereum mining on a promising video card from AMD. The Wccftech portal wrote about the results of the corresponding study. The name of the tested novelty, the presentation of which is expected in the next couple of weeks – Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT.

Details

The authors of the tests note almost the same efficiency of the “lightweight” card in terms of “ether” mining in comparison with the more powerful and expensive predecessor in the face of the RX 6600 XT (30 Mh / s and 27.08 Mh / s with a special setting and in the initial state when consumed <50W energy versus 32 Mh / s, <29 Mh / s and 55W respectively).

Having performed calculations with stock and configured parameters, the developers received the following results:

AMD RX 6600 XT (tuned) – ~ 33 MH / s @ 55 W (0.59 PPW);

AMD RX 6600 Non-XT (fine tuned) – ~ 30 MH / s @ 50W (0.61 PPW).

Output

AMD boasts another graphics card for efficient mining, the cost of which is lower compared to the price of its predecessor ($ 299-329 versus $ 379).

Comparative capabilities and cost of video cards AMD Radeon RX 6000 series “RDNA 2”

