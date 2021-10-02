Buryat wrestler, together with the Russian national team, was removed from the plane in the Netherlands | Baikal Daily

Athletes will have to spend the night at the airport
The Russian national freestyle wrestling team was removed from the flight at the Amsterdam airport. The national team, which included the Buryat wrestler Yevgeny Zherbaev, flew with a transfer to the World Championship in Oslo.
Blogger Israfil Israfilov announced this today in his Telegram channel. According to preliminary data, the reason was the violation of antiquarian measures – the removal of protective masks.
The head coach of the national team was outraged by what had happened and suggested that there was an “attack” on the national team by the “order of the opponents”.
– I don’t even know how to comment on it. But what they are doing now is chaos. They disembark half of the national team from the plane, they say: “You will not fly, fly tomorrow.” I think this is some kind of order from our opponents. There is no other explanation, – said the head coach of the national team.
Athletes will have to spend the night at the airport. Now they have less time to prepare and recuperate after a long flight. And some of the wrestlers have to go out on the carpet tomorrow.
At the same time, the coach is not discouraged and hopes that the athletes will perform well: “How such conditions are created for us – it strengthens us. We will perform better, fight better. I think once again the rivals will be disappointed in us. ”
The World Freestyle Wrestling Championship will be held in Oslo from October 2 to October 10.
But doctors are not to be envied either: sometimes the workers of the medical institutions of the capital of Buryatia work literally for wear and tear – due to the acute shortage of workers. All this, unfortunately, has long been the talk of the town.
The editorial staff of “Baikal-Daily” tried to figure out how these and other problematic issues in the healthcare sector of Buryatia are being solved? What is necessary to make the queues to the specialists disappear into oblivion, and the medical service of the population to become comfortable?
A Toyota Land Cruiser 200 car was arrested from a criminal
The total number of cases of coronavirus infection has crossed the mark of 59 thousand
The participant and guests of the program were a teacher from Buryatia and a children’s dance group
They will be attended by 500 musicians
The maximum daytime temperature in Ulan-Ude will be +8 degrees
Concert “Erkhu Zugaa” will be a short trip around the Irkutsk region
The organizers of the event prepared educational and competitive blocks, as well as leisure around the campfire
Boys and girls under 18 will compete
Winners will be awarded with memorable prizes and diplomas
These trees are well suited for urban landscaping.
They received letters of thanks and badges
The work is planned to be completed by the end of November
In Buryatia, “Trans-Baikal Shermies” took place
The famous master of Florentine mosaics, Yuri Mandaganov, expressed gratitude to the entire Mongolian people. PHOTO