Buryat wrestler, together with the Russian national team, was removed from the plane in the Netherlands | Baikal Daily

Athletes will have to spend the night at the airport

The Russian national freestyle wrestling team was removed from the flight at the Amsterdam airport. The national team, which included the Buryat wrestler Yevgeny Zherbaev, flew with a transfer to the World Championship in Oslo.

Blogger Israfil Israfilov announced this today in his Telegram channel. According to preliminary data, the reason was the violation of antiquarian measures – the removal of protective masks.

The head coach of the national team was outraged by what had happened and suggested that there was an “attack” on the national team by the “order of the opponents”.

– I don’t even know how to comment on it. But what they are doing now is chaos. They disembark half of the national team from the plane, they say: “You will not fly, fly tomorrow.” I think this is some kind of order from our opponents. There is no other explanation, – said the head coach of the national team.

Athletes will have to spend the night at the airport. Now they have less time to prepare and recuperate after a long flight. And some of the wrestlers have to go out on the carpet tomorrow.

At the same time, the coach is not discouraged and hopes that the athletes will perform well: “How such conditions are created for us – it strengthens us. We will perform better, fight better. I think once again the rivals will be disappointed in us. ”

The World Freestyle Wrestling Championship will be held in Oslo from October 2 to October 10.

In the 70 kg weight category, wrestler Evgeny Zherbaev, representing Buryatia and the Irkutsk region, will compete. He won a ticket to the World Championship, showing himself in control fights at the end of September at the training camp in Sochi.

