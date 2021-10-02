Cameron Diaz explains why she has no plans to return to acting

Cameron Diaz

In 2015, famous Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz married musician Benji Madden and has since focused on her personal life, leaving her work in the cinema in the past. She is in no hurry to return to the acting profession. The 48-year-old star told about this on the air of the SiriusXM show.

Will I ever act in films again? I am not going to. But will I? I do not know. I have no idea. Maybe never say never. But now, as a mother, I cannot imagine how, in the first year of my daughter’s life, I would be on the set 16 hours a day away from her,

– she said.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became parents in December 2019 – they had a daughter, Raddix. The child to the couple, presumably, was given birth by a surrogate mother – they did not share the details of the baby’s birth.

The star added that she sympathizes with those mothers who have to constantly go to work and spend little time with their children. Cameron herself really likes the role of her mother. She says she is happier than ever.

This is such happiness and I am so grateful for that,

– she admitted.

However, Diaz devotes himself not only to household chores and raising a child. She is engaged in the production of her brand of organic wine, which gives her great pleasure.

This is the only job I do day in and day out, apart from my maternal and marital duties,

She said.