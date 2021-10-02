Cardano Developers Deploy Smart Contracts On Cryptocurrency Testnet

The company behind the Cardano Project (ADA) IOHK deployed smart contracts on the cryptocurrency testnet. Against this backdrop, its price has renewed its all-time high above $ 3, according to CoinGecko.

“Yesterday we updated the Cardano testnet with the successful deployment of Plutus smart contracts. The current focus is on final component testing and exchange integration ahead of the Alonzo mainnet update, which is scheduled to activate on September 12th, ”the company said in a statement.

Plutus is a framework developed by the non-profit Haskell Foundation (funded by IOHK) to run smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain. It is designed to provide quick access to applications and services running on the network.

Implementing smart contracts on testnet allows developers to start building decentralized applications to test them before launching on the mainnet.

At time of writing, ADA is trading near the $ 2.95 level. Cryptocurrency capitalization reached $ 94.68 billion.

Binance ADA / USDT hourly chart. Data: TradingView.

Earlier, Cardano developers announced that an ERC-20 token converter was deployed in the testnet this week, which should become a “bridge” between the blockchain platform and the Ethereum network.

Recall that in July, the Cardano Foundation presented a plan for the development of the project for the next five years.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER