Caught in the act: Lopez and Affleck caught kissing in the gym

Caught in the act: Lopez and Affleck caught kissing in the gym

“Bennifer” continues to confirm in every possible way the rumors about her renewed romance: after parting with her fiancé, the singer devotes all her time to her ex-boyfriend. 05/25/2021, Sputnik Belarus

2021-05-25T08: 40 + 0300

2021-05-25T08: 40 + 0300

2021-05-25T08: 40 + 0300

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck can no longer hide the renewed passion: longtime lovers were caught kissing in the gym. The days when Lopez went to the gym with fiancé Alex Rodriguez have sunk into oblivion, because Lopez broke up with her lover. Now the singer is accompanied by longtime boyfriend Affleck. The couple recently rekindled rumors about their romance by going on vacation to J.Lo’s mansion, where they posed in front of the paparazzi. This time, the celebrities shocked the foreign media: Lopez and Affleck were literally caught red-handed – kissing in the gym, about which they were happy Insiders told In Touch. The couple did not show the wonders of conspiracy and immediately arrived at the fitness center together. According to sources, “both looked madly in love” during training and were not even shy about their coaches. “They even kissed on the floor and constantly flirted with each other between exercises.” what her boyfriend looks like Skin and bones: Buzova’s appearance after the hospital confused fans Light head: Selena Gomez unexpectedly changed her image

