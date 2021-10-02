Celebrating Luis Suarez in the Atlético-Barcelona match. After the goal, he reminded Ronaldo Kuman of leaving the club

Luis Suarez played for the second time in his career against Barcelona, ​​a club in which he spent six happy years. He started at the start of Atlético and in one half he secured the victory of Madrid. On the 23rd minute, El Pistolero gave an excellent one-touch pass to Tom Lemar, and on the 44th minute he himself took the Frenchman’s pass in the penalty area and shot the gate of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. 2: 0 – “Indians” have outplayed “Blaugrana” without a chance.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep an eye on sports.

Suarez scored for the first time against Barça and out of respect did not celebrate a goal in a principled match. After scoring the ball, he prayerfully folded his hands and raised them to heaven. Rodrigo de Paul immediately jumped on the Uruguayan and whispered something in his ear, but Luis demonstratively did not rejoice at the goal. The forward was hugged by Jose Maria Jimenez, but the striker just did not break his palms and accepted the hugs of his partners.

Championship of Spain Atlético used Barça’s defense. But laughing at Koeman is strange HOUR AGO

Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Atlético v Barcelona Photo: Getty Images

“I couldn’t be happy in a place where I was no longer counted on,” explained Suarez in February 2021 (quoted by France Football). – But now the family feels that I am happy, and this is the main thing. Most of all, I was offended by the words that I am old and will never play at a high level again. That I do not correspond to the top club. “

Ronald Koeman, who headed Barcelona in the summer of 2020, personally refused the striker. The Dutch coach called Suarez and announced that he no longer needed him. Disbelief only motivated Louis, so he remembered well the way of parting with the “blue-garnet”.

“I’m not mad at Barcelona – this is already Suarez this September. – Sometimes the form of farewell hurts me – because of the trajectory, because of the respect that I have always shown and which no one appreciated. I always remember this, because over the years at Barça we have gone through very bad moments together, disappointing evenings, pain and sadness (quoted from El Mundo Deportivo) ”.

The photographers also captured another gesture of the Uruguayan – when, after scoring a goal, he leaned his fist with a protruding little finger and thumb (an obvious reference to the phone).

Luis Suarez, Atlético Madrid v Barcelona Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps this is a hello to Kuman, who limited himself to one call and did not even meet the legend of the Catalan club in person. It’s funny that during the game against Atlético, Ronald was just on the phone – he was serving a suspension for a red card with Cadiz two rounds ago. Now the micro-celebration of Pistolero has gone from just a mocking joy to a symbol of blaugrana problems.

Suarez himself denies that the gesture had a specific addressee. “I didn’t show the phone to Ronaldo Koeman. This is for those who know my number and remember that I still use my phone. I jokingly promised the children that I would celebrate the goal in this way, ”the Uruguayan told reporters in the mixed zone.

Of course, Ronald Koeman was also asked about parting with Luis, but he always answered reporters that he did not regret either the call or the striker’s departure. I wonder what the coach is thinking now – when Suarez buried Barcelona with a goal and an assist in an important match.

Atlético (Madrid) – Barcelona – 2: 0

The tournament table of the Spanish championship, where Barça is only the ninth

Championship of Spain Kuman won’t be fired even if Barça lose to Atlético 8 HOURS AGO