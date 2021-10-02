Celebrating Luis Suarez in the Atlético-Barcelona match. After the goal, he reminded Ronaldo Kuman of leaving the club

Luis Suarez played for the second time in his career against Barcelona, a club in which he spent six happy years. He started at the start of Atlético and in one half he secured the victory of Madrid. On the 23rd minute, El Pistolero gave an excellent one-touch pass to Tom Lemar, and on the 44th minute he himself took the Frenchman’s pass in the penalty area and shot the gate of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. 2: 0 – “Indians” have outplayed “Blaugrana” without a chance.
Suarez scored for the first time against Barça and out of respect did not celebrate a goal in a principled match. After scoring the ball, he prayerfully folded his hands and raised them to heaven. Rodrigo de Paul immediately jumped on the Uruguayan and whispered something in his ear, but Luis demonstratively did not rejoice at the goal. The forward was hugged by Jose Maria Jimenez, but the striker just did not break his palms and accepted the hugs of his partners.
Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, Atlético v Barcelona
Photo: Getty Images
Ronald Koeman, who headed Barcelona in the summer of 2020, personally refused the striker. The Dutch coach called Suarez and announced that he no longer needed him. Disbelief only motivated Louis, so he remembered well the way of parting with the “blue-garnet”.
The photographers also captured another gesture of the Uruguayan – when, after scoring a goal, he leaned his fist with a protruding little finger and thumb (an obvious reference to the phone).
Luis Suarez, Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
Photo: Getty Images
Perhaps this is a hello to Kuman, who limited himself to one call and did not even meet the legend of the Catalan club in person. It’s funny that during the game against Atlético, Ronald was just on the phone – he was serving a suspension for a red card with Cadiz two rounds ago. Now the micro-celebration of Pistolero has gone from just a mocking joy to a symbol of blaugrana problems.
