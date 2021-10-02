Celebrity street style: Rihanna in a bright blouse and miniskirt on a night out in New York

Rihanna

33-year-old Rihanna knows how to choose a spectacular look, even if she just goes to the supermarket. Reporters from Los Angeles have long been convinced of this: they do not miss the singer’s exits. Well, now the paparazzi of New York will also be in solidarity with their colleagues (at last they were able to see someone other than Irina Shayk!).

Last night, photographers found Rihanna at the exit of the five-star Bowery Hotel. In public, the singer appeared in a spectacular Supriya Lele total look: a translucent light green blouse and a black mini-skirt with a slit. On the network, fans again noted how the singer is getting a pixie haircut, which she did recently. Rihanna wore this hairstyle in 2012, and, comparing pictures from different years, fans are sure that their favorite has not changed at all.

Rihanna

It is possible that Rihanna chose such a seductive image for a date. Rapper A $ AP Rocky, with whom the singer is now having an affair, is also in New York, and the other day eyewitnesses have already noticed them on a romantic night walk.

The couple does not hide their love. At some point, out of an excess of feelings, Rakim (the rapper’s real name) even picked Rihanna in his arms and whirled around, and then, holding hands, the couple went on. According to eyewitnesses, they observed this scene at about six in the morning.

Recall that the novel was officially confirmed relatively recently. In an interview in May of this year, the rapper called Rihanna “the love of his life,” but the couple was previously noticed together, and insiders reported to reporters last year how celebrity relationships were developing. According to them, the rapper has long been in love with Rihanna and was waiting for the moment when she would reciprocate.

Recall that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky previously toured together, and last year the rapper starred in the singer’s beauty brand campaign.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky