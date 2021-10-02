Cherchesov reacted to Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the former head coach of the Russian national football team, it is necessary to give the striker time. He believes that Valery Karpin is faced with the task of preventing a situation where there is no “way back”

Forward of Zenit and the Russian national team Artem Dziuba needs time to “come to inner harmony.” The former head coach of the national team Stanislav Cherchesov expressed this opinion in an interview with the Polish YouTube channel Kanał Sportowy.

“Artem is an ambitious footballer who has his own opinion. Sometimes it takes time for him to find his niche too. Dziuba, at the age of 18, played for me in the main team of Spartak. I know that he must be given time to come to inner harmony himself, “said Cherchesov.

According to him, while working with the Russian national team, Cherchesov’s coaching staff had no questions for Dzyuba. The former head coach recalled that the striker played well at the World Cup, in which he was the captain and scored the most goals.

“Such situations happen in clubs and in the national team. The task of the head coach is to prevent the situation so that there is no way back, “Cherchesov added.

Cherchesov worked with the Russian national team from 2016 to 2021, under his leadership, the team reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. At the same time, at Euro 2020, the team was unable to qualify from the group.

After the team was led by Valery Karpin, Dziuba did not make it to the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. Later, the striker was included in the expanded squad of the Russian national team for the October qualifying tournament matches. But he refused to play for the national team, he explained his decision by the fact that he had not yet gotten in shape.