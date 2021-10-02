Chinakhov: I must prove that I am worthy to play in the NHL

20-year-old Russian striker “Columbus” Yegor Chinakhov over the past year managed to gain a foothold at the base of “Vanguard”, where he scored 17 (10 + 7) points in 32 matches, adding to this 7 (5 + 2) points in 21 playoff matches … He won the Gagarin Cup, becoming the champion of the KHL. I went to the World Youth Championship, where I scored 1 (1 + 0) point in five games. And he was even involved in the senior Russian national team, gaining 3 (2 + 1) points in three matches at one of the stages of the Eurotour.

Immediately after the championship, Chinakhov signed a contract with Columbus, deciding to pursue a career in North America. And in Michigan at the Traverse City Prospects Tournament he scored a hat-trick against Detroit, and generally scored six goals in three games. In general, the guy in sight has already become a favorite of the Blue Jackets social networks, where memes are drawn about him. And the head coach of “Columbus” Brad Larsen managed to notice: “Chinakhov is distinguished by his focus on the goal and a shot. He not only shoots hard, but also successfully chooses a position. NHL “.

We talked with Chinahov after the test match with St. Louis (5: 2), in which Yegor did not score points, but earned a plus-2 utility, threw one shot on target and got 16:39 on the ice. He started the game in three with Gregory Hoffmann and Boone Jenner.

“The first impressions of the NHL are just great, – says Chinakhov. – I am very glad that I ended up here. I will do everything to get into the team. If we talk about everyday life, then while I live in a hotel. I will decide when the club will tell me where I am I will play – in “Columbus” or “Cleveland” (AHL). Then I’ll look for some options. But I have to prove that I am worthy to play in the NHL. ”

Chinakhov showed himself great at the tournament in Michigan. We can say that he became an MVP player there. He was released on the ice on September 28, when Columbus defeated Pittsburgh in a test match (3: 0), and Yegor scored the winning puck in the 17th minute. In that meeting, he came out again with 28-year-old center Hofmann, as well as 18-year-old Cole Sillinger, who was selected at number 12 in the last draft.

“It’s hard for me to explain exactly how and why I score goals, – even Chinakhov is embarrassed. – But when there is a moment to shoot, I try to threaten the goal, that’s all. I myself do not know the secret of my throw. With St. Louis there were a couple of good chances to excel. Now it didn’t work out. But it’s okay. The main thing is that the team won. ”

Avangard is not dominating this KHL regular season. And head coach Bob Hartley, who won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2001, said bluntly that the team lacks Yegor, without whom the attacking power fell.

“It’s nice to read this about myself,” Chinakhov says. “We wrote off with Bob, he congratulated me on goals, supported me. some goals. And so the broadcasts are not available. But I follow the results, and in touch with the guys from the club. And they wish me luck so that I make my way to the NHL. “

It helps a lot when a beginner speaks good English, perfectly understanding what the coach is explaining to him, maintaining communication with partners in the locker room.

“Yes, I am slowly learning English,” Chinakhov smiles. “I try to talk, I use new words. I think that the language will come through communication. I don’t understand everything yet, but I’m trying. Of course, it’s hard. But with time, I think everything will work out. This is how I calmly go to shops and restaurants in the USA. No incidental stories happened to me. “

I must say that Yegor was lucky to get into a team where there are many hockey players from Russia. So he already has a good company.

“Yes, we are constantly with Dania Tarasov, everything is fine with us,” Chinakhov laughs. “Everything is fine with Vlad Gavrikov. Our goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikin also speaks Russian. So there is always someone to talk to in his native language.”

And what was the nickname given to Yegor in the Columbus locker room? “It’s simple – they call me Chinni,” Chinakhov says.

There is not a lot of free time now. All thoughts on how to get into the main Blue Jackets.

“Everything is simple for me – I need to sleep after a workout, – Chinakhov says. – In the evening – eat, watch a TV series. I don’t do anything special. If it’s about vaccination, I flew to get a visa to Poland. Then we went to Germany, and there I was vaccinated with the drug J&J – they give an injection there once. ”

Important hockey news from Russia – Alexey Zhamnov has been appointed head coach of the national team, and will lead the team at the Olympics.

“I don’t even know how to comment on this, because I am not concentrating my attention on such appointments now,” Chinakhov replied. “I am focused on getting into the base of the NHL… Yes, I have a great desire to be in the Russian Olympic team. But everything will come gradually. First you need to prove in Columbus that I can. “

The last question to Egor sounded like this: “What will happen faster – Columbus will take the Stanley Cup or Avangard will win the Gagarin Cup again?”

“I don’t know. Let’s see!” Chinakhov laughed. A modest and even shy guy in communication, but already a thunderstorm of goalkeepers on the court.

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist “Match TV“and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.