Cristiano Ronaldo’s car fleet and collection, why there was no gasoline for his car – October 1, 2021

British tabloid The Sun reported that driver Cristiano Ronaldo spent seven hours at a gas station, but was unable to refuel the player’s new car, the Bentley Flying Spur. We will tell you why he failed to do this, and also remember Ronaldo’s car fleet.

There is a gasoline crisis in the UK. There are long queues and fights in the country

The new £ 220,000 supercar was spotted at a Shell gas station a few kilometers from the Manchester United player’s home. A Range Rover was parked next to it, which was also driven by one of Ronaldo’s security guards. They arrived at the gas station at 2:20 p.m., hoping that fuel would be supplied there.

But after waiting six hours and 40 minutes, they realized that the fuel truck would not come, and left the gas station at nine o’clock in the evening. At that moment, Ronaldo was at his mansion near a gas station in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

“Even with all the money, Ronaldo is in the same boat as the rest of us. His guards waited several hours, apparently hoping that fuel would eventually arrive, but they were forced to leave. The two men looked so tired from waiting in the rain. Ronaldo could be housebound like everyone else if it goes on like this. “

It turns out that gasoline problems began in the UK. They faced fuel disruptions due to a shortage of truck drivers as well as fuel tankers. However, the United Kingdom government denies everything.

“There is no shortage of gasoline in our country. We just need to make sure that people refuel when they really need it, ”said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

At the same time, many began to buy fuel in cans, which is why the gas station had to introduce a limit of £ 30 per customer. Huge queues line up at gas stations, and it almost comes to fights.

It seems that Cristiano should consider buying an electric car.

What is Ronaldo riding now?

The Portuguese bought the luxurious Bentley Flying Spur just recently, adding to its fleet of £ 17 million.

Ronaldo’s car collection now includes Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, two Rolls-Royce, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Koenigsegg CCX, Bentley Continental, Range Rover and several Audi and Mercedes.

He also has a £ 1.5m Ferrari Monza, a £ 1.7m Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and a £ 2.15m Bugatti Chiron.

At the same time, the most expensive car in Ronaldo’s collection is the Bugatti Centodieci for 8.5 million pounds. Only 10 of them were released.