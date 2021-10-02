critics smashed Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana

The new film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” with the 31-year-old star of “Twilight” Kristen Stewart in the title role has not yet had time to be released in the domestic distribution, but has already gained scandalous fame in the UK.

The fact is that the filmmakers portrayed the princess as a lustful woman who, moreover, has problems with alcohol and a tendency to self-mutilate.

The British edition of The Independent published a review with impressions after viewing. This is how it became known that Diana performed by Stewart is shown not quite adequate.

For example, in one scene, Diana kicks out her governess in order to urgently masturbate, and in another she gets sick right on the royal butler.

“Because of these moments, one can assume that” Spencer “is an obscene film, which is closer to articles in the yellow press than to a movie,” – said the author of the review.

The film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” was released worldwide on September 3 this year, but Russian cinemas will only show it on November 4. It is not yet known whether this review will affect the movie’s rental certificate.

Author: Oleg Smolin